Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to Host Irani Cup

Updated: 12 January 2017 21:25 IST

Irani Cup is played between the winners of the Ranji Trophy and an Rest of India XI.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the Irani Cup match. © PTI

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host the Irani Cup from January 18 to 22, Mumbai Cricket Asscoiation vice-president Vinod Deshpande announced on Wednesday.

"We will host the Irani Cup match at the Wankhede", said Deshpande.

This year's Ranji Trophy winners will take on the Rest of India in the game.

Mumbai are currently playing the final of the tournament against Gujarat at Indore's Holkar Stadium and the newly crowned champions will earn the right to take on the Rest of India in the Irani tie.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Cricket
Highlights
  • The Irani Cup will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
  • India won the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium
  • The match is played between Ranji champions and Rest of India
