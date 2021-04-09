Bengaluru vs Mumbai (BEN vs MUM), Match 1 Details

Match: Bengaluru vs Mumbai, Match 1

Date: 9th April 2021

Time: 07:30 PM GMT+05:30

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Bengaluru vs Mumbai (BEN vs MUM), Match 1 Preview

The inaugural match of the "Indian T20 League, 2021" will be played between Bengaluru and Mumbai (BEN vs MUM). The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Mumbai are playing their first game of this season. In their last 5 games, Mumbai have won 4 games and lost 1. Bengaluru are also playing their first game of this season. Bengaluru have lost the last 5 games played.

Both teams last played against each other in the Match 48 of the Indian T20 League, 2020 where Suryakumar Yadav was the Man of the Match and Mumbai beat Bengaluru by 5 wickets.

Devdutt Padikkal scored the highest fantasy points for Bengaluru with 108 match fantasy points while Suryakumar Yadav topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Mumbai with 115 match fantasy points.

Pitch Report/Condition

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai is a balanced pitch. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 5 matches is 150 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 40% of its matches. So the toss does not make much of a difference here.

Spinners have been very successful at this venue. They have earned 68% of the total bowling fantasy points at this venue. We would suggest that you pick as many spinners as possible in your team.

Head to Head

In the 29 matches played between these 2 teams, Bengaluru have won 9 matches and Mumbai have won 19 matches. Bowlers of both teams have earned the most fantasy points for their respective teams so far.

Top Fantasy Picks - Batsmen & keepers for Mumbai vs Bengaluru Virat Kohli in the recent India-England T20I series scored 231 runs in 5 matches. This means he is giving an amazing 50+ Fantasy points per match. Also, he is scoring these runs at a healthy strike rate of 147, enabling him to give you bonuses for strike rate as well. His form has been superb, and he will most probably open the innings for Bengaluru in case they do not experiment with another opening combination. With almost 20 overs for him to play as an opener, Kohli can give you loads of points if he gets going. An absolute no-brainer pick for your fantasy team. Suryakumar Yadav has scored 400+ runs in each of his last three IPL seasons and therefore is a dependable pick in terms of scoring decent fantasy points in each match. In the recent T20I series against England he scored 32 and 57 runs respectively in two innings; he has averaged 42 fantasy points in his last 10 T20 matches. He has a fantasy rating of 8.8 which is very good considering his form in the recent India-England series and his record in the IPL over the last three seasons. He is also not priced as high as Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli which means he is a good value for money pick for your fantasy team. Ishan Kishan has scores of 4, 56, 27, 60 & 24 in his last 5 T20 matches, which brings his average fantasy points to approx 40-50 points per match. If we calculate his average fantasy points in his last 10 T20 matches, it comes down to 51 points which is even better. He scored 25 & 99 runs respectively in his two matches vs Bengaluru last season and thus has a good record against them in recent matches. Given that Quinton de Kock is unavailable for this match, Kishan will be keeping wickets and thus there is a chance that he can give extra fantasy points for catches, stumpings etc.

Top Fantasy Picks - Bowlers for Mumbai vs Bengaluru Jasprit Bumrah took 27 wickets last season in 15 matches which amounts to an average of 45 fantasy points per match. He was also the 2nd highest wicket taker with an economy of 6.73 In his last 5 matches against Bengaluru he has taken seven wickets which includes two three-wicket hauls. He has given an average of 60 fantasy points in his last 10 T20 matches. He has a fantasy rating of 8.3 as he has a great record against Bengaluru in the IPL. Trent Boult has taken seven wickets in his last 5 T20 matches. In the last IPL season, he was the third-highest wicket taker with 25 wickets in 15 matches, which is close to 42 fantasy points per match. He has played 5 times against Bengaluru in the IPL and has bowling figures of 1/40, 2/34, 2/40, 1/33 and 3/36 in these five matches and thus it is evident that he guarantees fantasy points whenever he has played against Bengaluru. Overall, in his last 10 T20 matches he has given an average of 51 fantasy points per match and thus can also be a good vice-captain pick if needed. Yuzvendra Chahal in his last four matches against Mumbai has taken 2/37, 1/48, 2/27 and 4/38. Thus, he has done very well in recent times against them and it is also evident that fantasy points are almost guaranteed in every match he has played against Mumbai. Moreover, the Chennai wicket favours the spinners more so he can come in more than handy with the ball as he can restrict the big hitters like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard in the middle and death overs.

Top Fantasy Picks - All Rounders for Mumbai vs Bengaluru Hardik Pandya in the recent India-England T20I series scored 86 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 141 and took three wickets (economy of 6.94). This brings his performance to almost 35 points per match which is pretty good for an all-rounder. Earlier in Australia, he put up a good show with the bat as he scored 78 runs in 3 T20I matches at a strike rate of 156 and was named Player of the Series. He bowled three to four overs in each of the 5 T20I matches vs England recently. Overall, this means that if he gets to bat in the final overs he is surely going to get you some quick fantasy points. Assuming he does bowl a minimum of 2-3 overs, there is a good chance of him getting the odd wicket and landing 25 fantasy points. Glenn Maxwell has scored 89 runs and taken two wickets in his last three T20 matches and thus he is an in-form pick as he has contributed with both bat and ball in these matches. In the recent Big Bash season (2020/21), he scored 379 runs and took 7 wickets in his 14 matches, which accounted for an average of 40 fantasy points per match. He will most probably bat at number 3 or 4 and thus will have a chance to occupy the crease for a long time. Given that this match is in Chennai, his off break bowling can come in handy as Chennai favours the spinners and he can chip in with a wicket or two. The Mumbai batsmen are surely going to go aggressive on Maxwell and this increases his chance of picking wickets and landing 1-2 wickets which can easily give you 50+ fantasy points. Kieron Pollard has a great record against Bengaluru in the IPL (537 runs scored at an average of 41 and strike rate of 167) and 11 wickets taken in 23 matches which accounts to almost 40-50 fantasy points per match. He does bat with a higher strike rate in most of his matches and thus extra fantasy points can be scored along with point bonuses in the form of fours and sixes. If the top order fails to deliver for Mumbai, Pollard can change the course of the game in no time even if he gets to play 15-20 balls, he can score 35-40 runs which can account for almost 55-70 fantasy points.

BEN vs MUM, Indian T20 League, 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion Wicket-Keepers: I. Kishan, A. De Villiers and M. Azharuddeen Batters: S. Yadav, R. Sharma, V. Kohli and D. Padikkal All-Rounder: H. Pandya Bowlers: J. Bumrah, T. Boult and N. Coulter-Nile Captain: V. Kohli Vice-Captain: S. Yadav