 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

MSK Prasad Reveals Why Jonty Rhodes Was Overlooked For Fielding Coach Role

Updated: 23 August 2019 01:38 IST

MSK Prasad-led selection committee short-listed candidates for various coaching positions with Vikram Rathour, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar on priority list for the role of the team's support staff.

MSK Prasad Reveals Why Jonty Rhodes Was Overlooked For Fielding Coach Role
Jonty Rhodes' name was not there in the top three picks for the fielding coach's position. © AFP

Jonty Rhodes was not considered for the post of Indian cricket team's fielding coach as MSK Prasad-led selection committee named three top candidates for the post on Thursday. After the announcement, the BCCI released a statement on their official Twitter handle where MSK prasad lavished praise on current fielding coach, R Sridhar and mentioned that he is one of the best fielding coaches in the world. R Sridhar is likely to continue as the fielding coach, the selection committee named Vikram Rathour as the top contender for the post of batting coach and Bharat Arun as the first option for bowling coach.

"R. Sridhar is one of the best fielding coaches in the world. Unfortunately in the World Cup, we had three wicket-keepers in the side and the combination was like that. Otherwise, he transformed the fielding unit so there is no second thought on that," Prasad said at the press conference after the committee short-listed candidates for various coaching positions with Vikram Rathour, Bharat Arun and Sridhar on priority list for the role of the team's support staff.

"We don't see Jonty fitting in there because those roles are more for India A levels and for NCA," he said.

Rhodes was undoubtedly one of the biggest names to have applied for the job, but even head coach Ravi Shastri backed Sridhar who is now in the West Indies with the Indian team. 

Rhodes' name was not there in the top three picks for the fielding coach's position with Abhay Sharma and T. Dilip are the other two names short-listed along with Sridhar.

"In the last four-five years, the biggest improvement has been in fielding. And the endeavour is to make this side the best fielding team in the world. It's a clear diktat to whosoever wants to play in this team to have spectacular standard of fielding, especially in white ball cricket," Shastri had said after his re-appointment.

India's coaching staff, led by Shastri, was given a 45-day extension after their contract ended with the World Cup. While Shastri was re-appointed last week by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, the support staff was picked by the national selectors.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Jonty Rhodes Vikram Rathore BCCI Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jonty Rhodes' name was not there in the top three picks for the fielding
  • The selection committee shortlisted candidates for various posts
  • Ravi Shastri backed R Sridhar to continue with his role
Related Articles
"Listen To Your Body My Friend": Jonty Rhodes
"Listen To Your Body My Friend": Jonty Rhodes' Message To Suresh Raina After Knee Surgery
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India Coach? Tom Moody Among Challengers
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India Coach? Tom Moody Among Challengers
Jonty Rhodes Applies For Position Of India
Jonty Rhodes Applies For Position Of India's Fielding Coach
No Favourites In 2019 World Cup Due To Change In Format, Says Jonty Rhodes
No Favourites In 2019 World Cup Due To Change In Format, Says Jonty Rhodes
"Loved Watching Suresh Raina": Jonty Rhodes Rates Indian Fielder His All-Time Favourite
"Loved Watching Suresh Raina": Jonty Rhodes Rates Indian Fielder His All-Time Favourite
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.