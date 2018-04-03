 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

MS Dhoni's Special Message For Armed Forces After Being Honoured With Padma Bhushan

Updated: 03 April 2018 13:58 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was in his army uniform when he received the Padma Bhushan from President Ram Nath Kovind.

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni posted this adorable picture with his daughter on his official Instagram handle. © Instagram

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was presented with the Padma Bhushan, country's third highest civilian award, by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday evening. Dhoni, who holds the rank of Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, wore his uniform for the gala ceremony. On Tuesday, Dhoni took to Instagram and thanked the armed forces for their exemplary services to the country and said that accepting the honour in his army uniform "increased the excitement tenfold". The 36-year-old's Instagram post was an instant hit, garnering over 450,000 likes and close to 11,000 comments at the time of writing this article.

"An honour to get the Padma Bhushan and receiving it in Uniform increases the excitement ten folds.thanks to all the Men and Women in Uniform and their families for the Sacrifices they make so that all of us could enjoy our Constitutional Rights.Jai Hind," Dhoni wrote on his Instagram post.

The post also had multiple pictures tagged in it but one stood out -- that of Dhoni, wearing his uniform, holding his daughter while she wears his army cap.

Incidentally, Dhoni was conferred with the prestigious civilian honour on the seventh anniversary of India's famous 2011 ICC World Cup triumph. Dhoni was the player to secure India the coveted title when he hit a massive six over long-on at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Apart from Dhoni, multiple billiards world champion Pankaj Advani also received the award for his extra ordinary achievements. Advani, 32, has ruled world billiards for several years. The Bengaluru-based cueist has won 18 world titles. Advani had claimed the IBSF World Snooker Championship title in November last year.

Just like Dhoni, Advani also has a distinguished career, having won two Asian Games gold medals, in 2006 Doha and 2010 Guangzhou.

Topics : India Cricket Team MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dhoni thanks armed forces after being conferred with Padma Bhushan
  • Dhoni presented with award by President Ram Nath Kovind
  • Dhoni wore his army uniform during the ceremony
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Receives Padma Bhushan Award From President Ram Nath Kovind, Twitter Loves It
MS Dhoni Receives Padma Bhushan Award From President Ram Nath Kovind, Twitter Loves It
MS Dhoni Receives Padma Bhushan On The Day When India Lifted The 2011 ICC World Cup
MS Dhoni Receives Padma Bhushan On The Day When India Lifted The 2011 ICC World Cup
Watch: MS Dhoni Gets Emotional While Speaking About Chennai Super Kings
Watch: MS Dhoni Gets Emotional While Speaking About Chennai Super Kings' Return
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Guidance Key To India's ICC 2019 World Cup Dreams, Says Virender Sehwag
Harbhajan Singh Adds Flavour Of
Harbhajan Singh Adds Flavour Of 'Bhangra' To Chennai Super Kings
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 28 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.