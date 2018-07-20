MS Dhoni's Profile Goof-Up By BCCI Leads To Laugh Riot On Twitter

MS Dhoni has been in the news recently with fans speculating about his future following a poor showing in the ODI series against England. Coach Ravi Shastri, however, quashed all rumours , stating that the former India captain was "not going anywhere". With that saga coming to a quick end, there was another incident regarding Dhoni that caught the eye of fans on Twitter. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a goof-up on their player profile page with Dhoni still being referred to as India captain.

The mistake quickly spread like wildfire on Twitter and became the butt of several jokes on the social media platform.

Well BCCI now dont tell me MS Dhoni forced them to do so or his fans are doing it pic.twitter.com/XticFc4isp — MS Dhoni Fanclub(@msdiansworld) July 19, 2018

He left Captaincy 2 years ago & still BCCI thinks he is the Captain of Team India

.

This is #BCCI's official App



All r Temporary captain but..

Captain Cool is Permanent captain of Team#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/wArwHs0V8z — Rinki Singh Dhoni (@RinkiMsd7) July 19, 2018

@BCCI dear bcci, please remember current captain of indian cricket team is king virat kohli not ms dhoni so please repair your mistake. pic.twitter.com/67U59wKpUJ — Pravin Badgujar (@PravinBadguja16) July 19, 2018

It feels like BCCI wants its previous captain(@msdhoni) to take charge again or they might have forgotten to update their website. However, as fan of MSD we appreciate BCCI for remembering MSD as a captain(Masterofstrategy)#MSDhoni #ViratKohli #BCCI #Indiancricketteam #Captain pic.twitter.com/UbcNm4F8Zf — Chandra Mouli Tummala (@mouli127) July 19, 2018

The former India captain came under heavy fire from fans for his painstaking 37 off 58 balls during the 2nd ODI against England.

Hailed as one of the best ever finishers in limited overs, Dhoni, in the past couple of years, has struggled to finish high pressure games.

But current skipper Virat Kohli defended the 37-year-old Dhoni by saying: "This comes up again and again when he is not able to play in the normal way he does.

"It's very unfortunate people just jump to conclusions very quickly."

Kohli added: "When he does well, people call him the best finisher ever and when they don't go well, they all pounce on him.

"We all have bad days in cricket and today was a bad one for everyone, not just him."

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from Tests in 2014, has played 321 ODIs and 93 T20Is.

In 321 ODIs, Dhoni has amassed 10,046 runs at an average of 51.25. He has 10 centuries and 67 fifties to his name.

Dhoni has scored 1,487 runs in 93 T20Is at an average of 37.17, including two half-centuries.

Dhoni was named the captain of India ahead of the inaugural T20 World Cup in September 2007, before being handed the ODI responsibility in the same month. The wicketkeeper-batsman was later announced as the Test captain in 2008.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the World Twenty20 in 2007. Dhoni also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England.