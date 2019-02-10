 
Watch: MS Dhoni's "Patriotic Gesture" During 3rd T20I Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy

Updated: 10 February 2019 20:06 IST

A fan, carrying an Indian flag, dropped to his knees to touch MS Dhoni's feet during the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I.

MS Dhoni has time and again showed plenty of class on and off the field and Saturday the former Indian captain showcased it yet again. During the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, a fan carrying the Indian flag breached security in Hamilton, ran to Dhoni and touched his feet. The 37-year-old saw the Indian flag touching the ground, and quickly took it away from the fan and gave it to a security personnel. Dhoni's brilliant gesture went viral on Twitter, sending fans into a frenzy.

A fan tweeted a video of the incredible moment.

Other fans hailed Dhoni for his actions.

On the match front, there was heartbreak for Indian fans as the team fell agonisingly short in the chase as hosts New Zealand clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Put into bat, Colin Munro stitched together a 80-run stand with Tim Seifert for the first wicket to give the hosts a flying start. The left-handed opener ended up smashing 72 off 40 balls, including five sixes to power the Black Caps to an imposing total of 212 for four.

Vijay Shankar top-scored for India with a 28-ball 43 for India in the chase but the inabilty of Indian batsmen to make their starts count came back to bite them in the end. 

Rohit Sharma (38 off 32) Rishabh Pant (28 off 12), Hardik Pandya (21 off 11) all got starts but failed to make it count.

A late onslaught from Dinesh Karthik (33 not out) and Krunal Pandya (26) took India extremely close but New Zealand held their nerves to eke out a four-run win to claim the series.

Highlights
  • MS Dhoni wins hearts with grand gesture during 3rd T20I
  • A fan breached security to touch MS Dhoni's feet
  • New Zealand beat India in the 3rd T20I to win the series
