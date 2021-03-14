Wasim Jaffer was at the top of his Twitter game yet again as he retweeted a picture where MS Dhoni is seen sporting a bald look and added a quirky caption to describe the pic. As Dhoni was seen with hair shaved off his head, Jaffer's wordplay came to the fore and he commented: "Thalai Lama." Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni is called Thala by CSK fans, which in Tamil means a leader. Jaffer's knack for humour is well known through his tweets and memes on social media.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, will return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he is set to lead CSK in the 14th edition of the tournament.

Dhoni had declared before CSK's last IPL 2020 match had it was "definitely not" his last game in the yellow jersey.

The 39-year-old has already been hitting the nets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, as seen in pictures and videos posted by CSK on social media.

The IPL season begins on April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

None of the teams will have home advantage this season as the league has been scheduled in such a way that no team plays at their home grounds.

CSK will begin their campaign on April 10 in Mumbai when they take on the runners-up in the last season, Delhi Capitals.

Six cities - Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi and Ahmedabad - will host the IPL this season.

The playoffs and the final will be played in Ahmedabad.

