Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

MS Dhoni's "Homework" Helped Me Dismiss Sachin Tendulkar In IPL 2010 Final, Says Shadab Jakati

Updated: 27 May 2020 15:13 IST

Former CSK left-arm spinner Shadab Jakati revealed how MS Dhoni's suggestion helped him turn around the 2010 IPL final in favour of Chennai.

MS Dhonis "Homework" Helped Me Dismiss Sachin Tendulkar In IPL 2010 Final, Says Shadab Jakati
Sachin Tendulkar top-scored for Mumbai with a knock of 48 in 2010 IPL final against CSK. © AFP

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the three-time Indian Premier League champions, won their maiden title in 2010, beating Mumbai Indians in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing 169 for the win, Mumbai Indians were well on course before MS Dhoni's "homework" helped the Chennai-based franchise to take control of the proceedings and eventually lift the trophy. Shadab Jakati, former CSK left-arm spinner, in a chat with Wisden India revealed how MS Dhoni's plan against Mumbai's right-handed batsmen worked and he got the prized scalp of Sachin Tendulkar.

"I had gone for 21 runs in my first two overs," Jakati recalled. "With left-hander Abhishek Nayar batting, Dhoni told me I'd now bowl in the middle overs," Jakati said.

"(He kept) me for the right-handers - Sachin Tendulkar, Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard. We had done our homework against MI's right-handers, who were potentially weak against left-arm spinners," the spinner added.

Dhoni's idea worked and Jakati, in his third over, gave away just five runs and got Tendulkar chipping a straight delivery to mid-off while two deliveries later, he got Saurabh Tiwary caught in the deep.

Chennai defeated Mumbai by 22 runs to lift their maiden IPL title.

Further speaking on the captaincy tactics of MS Dhoni, Jakati mentioned that Dhoni allows every bowler to think on their own and only when things don't go according to the plan, he chips in with his suggestion.

"He never attended any bowlers' meeting," Jakati said. "(That's) purely because he backs his own instincts and gut feeling at that particular time of the match. He gave us freedom to choose our fields, and if it didn't work, he'd use his brains. But the first preference was us," Jakati concluded.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Shadab Jakati Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shadab Jakati recalled how MS Dhoni helped him dismiss Tendulkar
  • Jakati picked up the prized scalp of Tendulkar in the IPL final in 2010
  • CSK defeated Mumbai Indians by 22 runs to lift their first IPL title
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid Star In ICCs Throwback Post, Fans Get Nostalgic
Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid Star In ICC's Throwback Post, Fans Get Nostalgic
"Me And My Children Were Abused": Aakash Chopra On Leaving Out MS Dhoni Of His T20 World Cup Squad
"Me And My Children Were Abused": Aakash Chopra On Leaving Out MS Dhoni Of His T20 World Cup Squad
Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh Slam Greg Chappell Over MS Dhoni Comments
Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh Slam Greg Chappell Over MS Dhoni Comments
Shikhar Dhawan Picks MS Dhoni As His Favourite Captain
Shikhar Dhawan Picks MS Dhoni As His Favourite Captain
How Greg Chappells Challenge Helped MS Dhoni Turn Into A Great Finisher
How Greg Chappell's Challenge Helped MS Dhoni Turn Into A Great Finisher
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.