MS Dhoni's Former Captain Recalls The Star's Pre-Team India Days
MS Dhoni's Central Coal Limited team captain Adil Hussain recalls his days before he became an international superstar.
MS Dhoni called it quits from international cricket with a cryptic post on Instagram, bringing the curtain down on a career of over 15 years. "Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hours consider me as Retired," said the message, put up along with a collage of images tracing back the years. But the MS Dhoni who signed off as one of the megastars of international cricket, like most other cricketers, had a fairly modest beginning, as was recalled by Adil Hussain, his captain in the Central Coal Limited (CCL) team, where Dhoni played from 1997 till 2002, while he was a standard XII student.
A nostalgic Adil Hussain, while talking to NDTV recalled, "Dhoni had full confidence in his skills and talent and it felt like his life was centred around cricket. Maybe that is why he left his job with the Railways to boost his career."
"Amazingly, he never let the enormous success get to his head and till today he is very down to earth and humble. He still catches up with his old friends. That's his style!"
"He was full of self-confidence and his focus was simply outstanding. He was a match-winner from his school days. Not many people know that Dhoni had to struggle a lot before making it to the international level. He was never troubled by an awkward situation and that helped him to play freely and show the world his mettle and skills."
"He is such a big and successful star yet he has never let pride come in the way he interacts with people. He has never demeaned or hurt a single soul. Whenever he would be with his old friends and fellow cricketers, he would remain grounded and never acted like a megastar," he added.