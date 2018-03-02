 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

MS Dhoni's Experience Can't Be Bought Or Sold In Market, Says Ravi Shastri

Updated: 02 March 2018 17:13 IST

Ravi Shastri believes that Dhoni will go down as one of the greatest One-Day International (ODI) players.

MS Dhoni
India head coach Ravi Shastri has been a vehement supporter of Dhoni. © AFP

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most celebrated players in Indian cricket. Since his ODI debut, back in 2004, Dhoni has time and again proved that he can be counted on in crunch situations. Dhoni had recently been criticised for his performance in the West Indies but current India skipper Virat Kohli came out in strong support for his former captain. Since the West Indies tour, Dhoni, known for his worldly finishing skills, has found a new role of anchoring the Indian innings towards the end. His performance in the recently-concluded South Africa T20I series is a testament to his new-found role.

India head coach Ravi Shastri, who has been a vehement supporter of Dhoni and said that the experience the former captain brings to the table cannot be bought or sold.

"And like I said, there is no substitute for experience. That cannot be bought or sold in the market," India Today quoted Ravi Shastri as saying.

Shastri also believes that Dhoni will go down as one of the greatest One-Day International (ODI) players.

"He'll (Dhoni) go down as one of the greatest one-day players the world has ever seen. And when you have that kind of experience, the level of fitness and what he's maintained," Shastri further added.

While Dhoni has shifted from being a match-finisher to being an anchor, Shastri said are only a few names in the game that can bat in a similar fashion to the Indian stalwart during death overs.

"When it comes to finishing a game or batting in the final overs, there have been very few better than him in the history of the game."

"When you have that cushion of someone like him coming at No. 5, 6 or even 7 it makes a big big difference," Shastri added.

Topics : India Cricket Team MS Dhoni Ravi Shastri Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dhoni will go down as one of the greatest ODI players, said Shastri
  • Dhoni has found a new role of anchoring the Indian innings
  • Dhoni made his ODI debut in 2004
Related Articles
India Need Virat Kohli
India Need Virat Kohli's Aggression and MS Dhoni's Calmness To Win 2019 World Cup, Says Kapil Dev
"Wish He Was In My 2003 World Cup Team," Writes Sourav Ganguly
"Wish He Was In My 2003 World Cup Team," Writes Sourav Ganguly
Suresh Raina Fails To Hear MS Dhoni
Suresh Raina Fails To Hear MS Dhoni's Instructions, Pays Price
Nidahas Trophy: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Rested; Rohit Sharma To Captain India
Nidahas Trophy: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Rested; Rohit Sharma To Captain India
India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni One Short Of Completing Half-Century Of Catches In T20Is
India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni One Short Of Completing Half-Century Of Catches In T20Is
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.