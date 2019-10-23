MS Dhoni's future has been one of the most talked-about topics in Indian cricket, especially there has been little coming through since he took a break from cricket. Sourav Ganguly, who took charge as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president on Wednesday, acknowledged MS Dhoni 's contribution to the Indian cricket. Speaking to the reporters, Sourav Ganguly however didn't offer any clarity over Dhoni's immediate future but said that "champions don't finish very quickly". Sourav Ganguly also offered an interesting analogy and said that when everyone counted him off, he defied everything and came back strongly and played international cricket for four more years.

"Don't know what's on his (Dhoni's) mind. I have always said when I was left out and the entire world said 'I will never make it.' I came back and played for four years. Champions don't finish very quickly," Ganguly explained.

Commending Dhoni's achievements, Ganguly said that he hasn't talked to Dhoni but added that "Till I am around everybody will be respected".

"I don't know what's in his mind. India is very proud to have MS Dhoni. Till I am around everybody will be respected. Dhoni's achievements make India proud," Ganguly said about his former teammate.

Addressing the press after taking over at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday, Sourav Ganguly also said that he will lead the BCCI in the same manner as he led the Indian cricket team.

"No compromise on credibility, corruption-free and same for all BCCI, just as I led India," he said.

Ganguly also praised the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli and said that he has led the team to new heights in last three-four years.

"Virat Kohli has taken the Indian team to a new level. We have been with him and we will be with him," Ganguly added.

(With IANS inputs)