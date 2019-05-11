 
Watch: Ziva Dhoni Gives Hindi Lessons To Rishabh Pant

Updated: 11 May 2019 19:12 IST

Ziva Dhoni stole the limelight on a non-IPL 2019 match day.

Ziva Dhoni in an interaction with Rishabh Pant. © Instagram

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva, an internet sensation, stole the limelight on a non-Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match day as she gave hindi lessons to Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant. In the video posted on Ziva Singh Dhoni's Instagram account, the 4-year-old can be seen giving Hindi lessons to the Delhi batsman. The adorable Ziva also missed out on teaching Pant a few alphabets, to which she came back with a cute response. After receiving the lessons, Pant thanked Ziva by saying, "thank you madam".

Watch the adorable Ziva-Pant interaction here:

Ziva's video comes a day after her father MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to book a final berth in the IPL 2019 with a thumping win over Delhi Capitals.

CSK dished out a disciplined bowling and fielding effort to first restrict DC to 147 for nine and then chased down the target with ease, reaching 151 or four in 19 overs.

It is the eighth time defending champions CSK entered the final. They will clash with three-time champions Mumbai Indians in the final on Sunday in Hyderabad.

The two teams have met each other thrice in summit clashes of the tournament earlier with Mumbai Indians finishing on the winning side twice while the Chennai outfit came out triumphant once. While CSK won the final battle in 2010, Mumbai Indians finished on the victorious side in 2013 and 2015.

