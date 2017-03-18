 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gears Up For IPL Season 10. This Is How

Updated: 18 March 2017 17:03 IST

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni is utilising his time off the field well, spending time with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gears Up For IPL Season 10. This Is How
Ziva was seen learning the names of Indian Premier League teams © Instagram

Post his retirement from Tests, Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has ample time for the things he wants to do away from the field and he is making the most of it by capturing special moments with his family. On Valentine's Day, Dhoni had posted a video in which he was seen crawling on the ground with his daughter, Ziva. The former India captain had also shared a video of him playing with his pets, few days ago. Dhoni's wife Sakshi, who is also very active on social media, had uploaded a series of pictures of their family celebrating Ziva's birthday on February 6.

In a recent post on Dhoni's Instagram account, Ziva is seen learning the names of Indian Premier League (IPL) teams. Dhoni's daughter has taken the internet by storm and the video, in no time, went viral. Ziva is seen reciting the name of the franchise cities, calling out: "Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad."

 

Ziva learning about IPL teams.6 to start off

A post shared by @mahi7781 on

However, Ziva makes no mention of Rising Pune Supergiants or Gujarat Lions and instead named Chennai, the team which Dhoni used to lead.

 

A post shared by @mahi7781 on

Dhoni was last month removed as captain of the Supergiants with Australia skipper Steve Smith replacing him for the 10th season of IPL, scheduled to start on April 5.

 

A post shared by @mahi7781 on

Under Dhoni's captaincy, Chennai Super Kings won the IPL title in 2010 and 2011 and also the Champions League Twenty20 crown in 2010 and 2014. In addition, Dhoni is one of only three captains to win the IPL twice with Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) being the other two.

Topics : India Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ziva makes no mention of Pune Supergiants or Gujarat Lions
  • Dhoni was last month removed as captain of the Supergiants
  • The IPL 2017 will be played from April 5
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Enthralls Fans But Bengal Beat Jharkhand In Vijay Hazare Semi-Final
MS Dhoni Enthralls Fans But Bengal Beat Jharkhand In Vijay Hazare Semi-Final
Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni, Team Evacuated After Fire Near Hotel
Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni, Team Evacuated After Fire Near Hotel
MS Dhoni Signs Autograph While Batting During Vijay Hazare Trophy
MS Dhoni Signs Autograph While Batting During Vijay Hazare Trophy
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 08 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.