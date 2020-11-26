MS Dhoni was seen breaking into some impromptu dance moves with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva in a video posted by the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings. "Can we stop ourselves from smiling while watching this? Definitely Not," wrote CSK on Twitter where they posted the video. Dhoni and his family were seen surrounded by friends in what appears to be a celebratory party as they all danced seamlessly around one another. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August this year, was last seen on the field in IPL 2020.

The 39-year-old, a veteran of 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is for India, is now active only in IPL cricket. Despite CSK's poor show in the last IPL season, where they finished seventh in the points table, Dhoni denied hanging his boots in the shortest format of the game.

Asked at the toss ahead of CSK's last league game in IPL 2020 if the match would be his last in CSK's yellow jersey, Dhoni responded emphatically: "Definitely not."

Dhoni has been one of the most successful IPL captains in the tournament's 13-year history, having led CSK to three titles: 2010, 2011 and 2018.

CSK made the last four in every IPL season they played until 2020, when a string of sub-par performances meant they became the first team to be knocked out of the race to the playoffs.

Dhoni has scored 4632 IPL runs from 204 matches at a strike rate of 136.75 with 22 half-centuries.

He is the eighth-highest scorer of all time in the IPL.