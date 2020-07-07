MS Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday and wished poured in for the World Cup-winning captain from all across the globe. Along with cricketers and fans, Mumbai police also joined the celebration and made the best of the occasion by conveying a public message on social distancing through MS Dhoni's birthday. "Do it the 'Mahi Way' - Stay 'Not Out', Stay Cool & Stump #coronavirus. Happy Birthday, Captain Cool. #HappyBirthdayMahi #SocialDistancing," Mumbai police tweeted along with a graphic that defined MSD as Maintain Social Distancing.

Dhoni is the only skipper in the world to win all three major International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies -- T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup and Champions Trophy.

He last played for India in July 2019 when India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final of World Cup 2019 in Manchester.

Dhoni was supposed to return to the field in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, but the cash-rich league has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list. The board had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

Former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad told PTI that if there is a T20 World Cup happening, then possibly Dhoni can be called but if its a case of playing bilaterals, then the selection committee might think differently.

"I don't know whether T20 World Cup is happening or not. If it is happening and you are just looking at the camp as a pre-cursor to the tournament, then MS should definitely be there. If it's a case of bilaterals, then you already have KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson," Prasad said.