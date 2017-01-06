MS Dhoni Will Always Be My Captain, Says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli took to Twitter to thank teammate and former skipper MS Dhoni.

Virat Kohli took to Twitter to thank teammate and former skipper MS Dhoni. © AFP

Virat Kohli paid tributes to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, two days after the latter stepped down as the captain of India's ODI and T20I teams. Kohli tweeted that the wicketkeeper-batsman would always be his captain.

"Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him," Kohli tweeted.

Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him. You'll always be my captain @msdhoni Bhai - Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2017

Dhoni's decision to step down from the captain's role shocked cricket fans on Wednesday. The World Cup-winning skipper had confirmed his availability for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against England.

Kohli is widely expected to be named as the replacement for Dhoni when the Indian squad for the England series is named on Friday.