MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli On Pakistani Fans' Wish List As Cricket Returns To Country

Updated: 12 September 2017 12:28 IST

Pakistani fans were thrilled at the prospect of global cricket superstars visiting their country after such a long gap. Some, however, wished Indians cricket superstars MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were part of the World XI side.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli enjoy immense popularity in Pakistan. © AFP

In what could be the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan, a World XI side landed in Lahore on Monday for a Twenty20 series against the hosts. Unprecedented security greeted the side, to be led by South African captain Faf du Plessis, at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. Since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009, no top Test team has come to Pakistan due to security concerns and the International Cricket Council (ICC) also refused to send any match referee and umpires for the limited-overs series played by Zimbabwe in May, 2015 in Lahore. But the World XI tour, which is being seen by the PCB as a game changer to bring back international cricket to the country is not only supported by the ICC but the world governing body has also funded the visit of security experts to Lahore for the security arrangements.

Pakistani fans were thrilled at the prospect of global cricket superstars visiting their country after such a long gap. Some, however, wished Indians cricket superstars MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were part of the World XI side.

Earlier, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi too had expressed a similar view.

Indians fans wished Pakistan well ahead of their 1st T20 against the World XI.

The short tour of the World XI side includes three T20 internationals scheduled for September 12, 13 and 15 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The ICC has also sent its match referee, Richie Richardson to supervise the series and an influential member of the world body, Giles Clarke also landed with the World Eleven side on Sunday night.

Clarke who heads the ICC's special task force on Pakistan cricket has played an instrumental role in bringing the World Eleven to the country although the tour is going to cost the PCB a whopping USD 3 million in costs including payment of around USD 100,000 to each of the 14 players from South Africa, Australia, England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

World Eleven side: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Colin Miller, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel (SA), George Bailey, Tim Paine, Bn Cutting (Aust), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Grant Elliot (NZ), Paul Collingwood (Eng) Darren Sammy and Samuel Badree (West Indies)

(With inputs from AFP)

