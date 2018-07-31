MS Dhoni Says Please Try This At Home, We Suggest You Don't

MS Dhoni was 'Captain Cool' for numerous reasons and one of them is his healthy lifestyle. Fit as a fiddle at 37, Dhoni follows unorthodox techniques to stay at the top of his game. Dhoni has always been a lover of sports, and besides cricket, he takes great delight in playing football and badminton. Though you won't often see him flexing and pumping it up in the gym like his teammates, Dhoni ensures regular physical activity to keep his game up and his fitness well in form. On Tuesday, the former India skipper posted a video on his official Instagram account, where he could be seen performing a bicycle stunt. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain once again proved that age is just a number as he thoroughly enjoyed his bicycle antics and wrote, "Just for fun, plz try it at home".

Recently, Dhoni was voted as the most admired sportsperson in India ahead of skipper Virat Kohli and legend Sachin Tendulkar.

He is the most successful Indian Test captain of all time, winning 27 games and leading his team to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Rankings in 2009 for the first time ever.

Still playing in the ODI and T20I sides, the wicket-keeper batsman recently became the 12th ever batsman in ODIs to get past 10,000 runs.

As far as the game is concerned, Dhoni was booed by a certain section of fans in the recently-concluded ODI series that India lost 1-2 and speculation over his retirement too made noises.

However, it seems that Dhoni has put that all behind him and is enjoying his time off as Kohli's Team India begin their five-match Test series against England at Edgbaston on Wednesday.