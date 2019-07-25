MS Dhoni To Be On Patrol, Guard Duties Of Territorial Army In Kashmir

MS Dhoni, the former India skipper, who is also a Lieutenant colonel (Honorary) in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment, is proceeding to be with the battalion. MS Dhoni will be with the unit, currently stationed in the Kashmir Valley as part of Victor Force, from July 31 to August 15, 2019. As requested by the officer and approved by Army Headquarters; MS Dhoni will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and would be staying with the troops.

MS Dhoni has taken a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve his unit.

According to Army sources, Dhoni will undergo training with the jawans and live like any other soldier. Dhoni's battalion, which is headquartered in Bengaluru, is currently posted in the Valley, according to these sources.

In 2015, Dhoni became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircraft at the Agra training camp.

There were speculations over Dhoni's retirement after India were knocked out of the Cricket World Cup after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chairman of selectors MSK Prasad on Sunday clarified that Dhoni isn't hanging up his boots just yet. However Rishabh Pant has been included as the first choice keeper for the squads named for the various series in the West Indies.

Sources have told NDTV that he is expected to turn up for India in the T20Is vs New Zealand and South Africa in February 2020 and even play the IPL next year.