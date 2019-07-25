 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

MS Dhoni To Be On Patrol, Guard Duties Of Territorial Army In Kashmir

Updated: 25 July 2019 14:55 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

MS Dhoni will undergo training with the jawans and live like any other soldier.

MS Dhoni, the former India skipper, who is also a Lieutenant colonel (Honorary) in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment, is proceeding to be with the battalion. MS Dhoni will be with the unit, currently stationed in the Kashmir Valley as part of Victor Force, from July 31 to August 15, 2019. As requested by the officer and approved by Army Headquarters; MS Dhoni will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and would be staying with the troops.

MS Dhoni has taken a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve his unit. 

According to Army sources, Dhoni will undergo training with the jawans and live like any other soldier. Dhoni's battalion, which is headquartered in Bengaluru, is currently posted in the Valley, according to these sources.

In 2015, Dhoni became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircraft at the Agra training camp.

There were speculations over Dhoni's retirement after India were knocked out of the Cricket World Cup after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chairman of selectors MSK Prasad on Sunday clarified that Dhoni isn't hanging up his boots just yet. However Rishabh Pant has been included as the first choice keeper for the squads named for the various series in the West Indies.

Sources have told NDTV that he is expected to turn up for India in the T20Is vs New Zealand and South Africa in February 2020 and even play the IPL next year.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni is a Lieutenant colonel (Honorary) in the Territorial Army
  • In 2015, MS Dhoni became a qualified paratrooper
  • MS Dhoni has taken a two-month sabbatical from cricket
Related Articles
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Jersey No. 7 May Not Be Worn In Tests, Says BCCI Official: Report
Home Buyers
Home Buyers' Money Diverted To Rhiti Sports: Supreme Court
Krunal Pandya Explains What Makes MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Team
Krunal Pandya Explains What Makes MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Team's "Stand-Out" Players
David Lloyd Trolled For Response To MS Dhoni
David Lloyd Trolled For Response To MS Dhoni's Decision To Train With Army
MS Dhoni Gets Permission From Army Chief To Train With Territorial Army
MS Dhoni Gets Permission From Army Chief To Train With Territorial Army
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.