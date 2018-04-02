MS Dhoni To Receive Padma Bhushan On The Day When India Lifted The 2011 ICC World Cup

India have won the ICC Cricket World Cup twice, once in 1983 and the second triumph came in 2011. Both were memorable in their own respect but one moment that stood out in 2011 was the huge six that came off former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's bat. On this day, April 2, 2011, India won the World Cup final against Sri Lanka. With ten balls to go at the Wankhede Stadium, then-captain Dhoni ended India's drought with a humungous six over the bowler's head at long-on. Incidentally, Dhoni will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan by the President of India on April 2, 2018.