MS Dhoni Steps Down: Superstar Virat Kohli Ready For Challenge Says Michael Clarke

Selectors are likely to name Virat Kohli as ODI and T20I captain on Friday. © AFP

Fomer Australian captain Michael Clarke on Thursday backed Virat Kohli to lead India successfully in all formats after limited-overs cricket captain MS Dhoni stepped down from this role. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday made Dhoni's decision public and added that he was available for selection for the upcoming India-England limited-overs cricket series.

Clarke, who himself quit shorter format after winning 2015 World Cup, showered accolades on Dhoni, saying he still has lot to offer to Indian cricket. He also added that Kohli, India's captain-in-waiting, was ready for the challenge after Dhoni made way for him.

I think @msdhoni will go down as one of India's most successful captains. He is a great man and still has a lot to offer Indian cricket. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) January 4, 2017

It is now time for @imVkohli to captain all three forms in my opinion. He is a superstar and is ready for the challenge. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) January 4, 2017

Former England skipper Michel Vaughan described Dhoni as one of the greatest captains to have ever led a cricket team.

Even one of the greatest captains of all time decides enough is enough ... Well done @msdhoni on an incredible leadership term .. #Dhoni — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 4, 2017

Dhoni, who is India's most successful skipper, had earlier suddenly quit Test captaincy during the Australia tour in 2014 in Melbourne.

Dhoni captained India in 199 One-day Internationals, winning 110 and losing 74, with four ties and 11 no-results. He has a winning percentage of 59.57. He also led India in 72 T20 Internationals, winning 41 and losing 28, with one tie and two no-results.