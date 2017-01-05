 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

MS Dhoni Steps Down: Superstar Virat Kohli Ready For Challenge Says Michael Clarke

Updated: 05 January 2017 13:24 IST

Michael Clarke, who himself quit shorter format after winning 2015 World Cup, showered accolades on MS Dhoni, saying he still has lot to offer to Indian cricket. He also added that Virat Kohli, India's captain-in-waiting, was ready to takeover.

MS Dhoni Steps Down: Superstar Virat Kohli Ready For Challenge Says Michael Clarke
Selectors are likely to name Virat Kohli as ODI and T20I captain on Friday. © AFP

Fomer Australian captain Michael Clarke on Thursday backed Virat Kohli to lead India successfully in all formats after limited-overs cricket captain MS Dhoni stepped down from this role. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday made Dhoni's decision public and added that he was available for selection for the upcoming India-England limited-overs cricket series.

Clarke, who himself quit shorter format after winning 2015 World Cup, showered accolades on Dhoni, saying he still has lot to offer to Indian cricket. He also added that Kohli, India's captain-in-waiting, was ready for the challenge after Dhoni made way for him.

Former England skipper Michel Vaughan described Dhoni as one of the greatest captains to have ever led a cricket team.

Dhoni, who is India's most successful skipper, had earlier suddenly quit Test captaincy during the Australia tour in 2014 in Melbourne.

Dhoni captained India in 199 One-day Internationals, winning 110 and losing 74, with four ties and 11 no-results. He has a winning percentage of 59.57. He also led India in 72 T20 Internationals, winning 41 and losing 28, with one tie and two no-results.

Topics : India Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket Michael Clarke
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Michael Clarke has backed Virat Kohli to succeed as captain
  • MS Dhoni stepped down as skipper of the limited-overs team on Wednesday
  • Dhoni remains available for selection for the India vs England series
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Set To Take Over As Limited Overs Captain After MS Dhoni's Exit
Virat Kohli Set To Take Over As Limited Overs Captain After MS Dhoni's Exit
MS Dhoni Declares At 199, Makes Way For Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni Declares At 199, Makes Way For Virat Kohli
BCCI Selection Meet For India-England ODI, T20I Series On January 6
BCCI Selection Meet For India-England ODI, T20I Series On January 6
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 31 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.