MS Dhoni is currently not part of the Indian team that is on tour of the West Indies but continues to make headlines. The former India captain took a two-month break from cricket, making himself unavailable for the ongoing West Indies in order to serve the army. The 37-year-old, who holds an honorary title of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, finished his stint with the army last week . MS Dhoni has now been spotted in Jaipur, sporting a new look. He was seen at the Jaipur airport wearing a black bandana and sporting a rather prominent salt-and-pepper stubble.

Videos and pictures started appearing on various social media platforms and quickly went viral.

According to a report in IANS, Dhoni had reached Jaipur on Saturday to attend an event amid rousing reception from fans at the airport.

Security personnel had to labour hard to get MS Dhoni to his car as the crowd outside the airport was massive. In the video, the former India skipper is seen asking a fan to make way for him.

Despite the absence of MS Dhoni, India dominated the limited-over leg of the West Indies tour.

India blew the hosts away 3-0 in the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series with Virat Kohli and Navdeep Saini playing starring roles.

India were just as dominant in the three-match ODI series despite one match being washed out.

Virat Kohli was again in top form, leading his team from the front.

Despite hitting five half-centuries in the recently-concluded World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli failed to reach the three-figure mark in the showpiece event. The Indian skipper, however, ended his mini-drought in the 50-over format with back-to-back hundreds against the West Indies in the three-match ODI series.

With his 43rd century, Virat Kohli moved closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds. He now needs seven more ODI centuries to surpass the batting legend.

(With IANS inputs)