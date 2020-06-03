Watch: CSK Shares Video Of MS Dhoni Enjoying A Ride In His "Newest Beast"
CSK posted a video on their official Twitter handle, in which MS Dhoni can be seen taking his "newest beast" for a ride.
Highlights
-
MS Dhoni was spotted taking a ride in his "newest beast"
-
CSK posted a video where Dhoni was seen driving a tractor
-
On Tuesday, Dhoni was seen taking a bike ride with his daughter Ziva
MS Dhoni's love for bikes is not hidden from anyone and the former India captain has a garage full of two wheelers at his farmhouse in Ranchi. MS Dhoni, who leads the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was seen riding his "new beast" and this time it was not a bike or a car but the wicketkeeper-batsman was spotted driving a tractor. CSK took to Twitter to share a video of MS Dhoni enjoying a tractor ride. "#Thala Dhoni meets Raja Sir in his newest beast! #HBDIlayaraja #WhistlePodu," CSK captioned the video on Twitter.
#Thala Dhoni meets Raja Sir in his newest beast! #HBDIlayaraja #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/dNQv0KnTdP— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 2, 2020
Earlier, Dhoni was seen enjoying a bike ride at his farmhouse with his daughter Ziva, in a video posted on Instagram by his wife Sakshi.
Dhoni, unlike other cricketers during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, has kept a low-profile on social media.
Sakshi, during a live Instagram session with Rupha Ramani on CSK's handle on Sunday, spoke at length about various things related to her husband.
She also revealed that once the lockdown is over, she would like to take a trip to the mountains with MS Dhoni and they will prefer a road trip over a flight due to safety measures against COVID-19.
The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was slated to captain CSK in the 13th edition of the IPL. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the lucrative league indefinitely as a precautionary measure.