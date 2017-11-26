MS Dhoni Speaks On Possibility Of India Playing Cricket With Pakistan Again

Amidst all of the hullabaloo surrounding the possibility of a bilateral series between India and Pakistan, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave his opinion on the issue, saying the government is the best judge to take a call on the series between the arch-rivals. He also said when it comes to a cricket match between the two countries, it becomes much more than sports. "Government is the best judge to take a call on India-Pakistan series. Only they can decide whether we play Pakistan in the future or not. When it comes to India-Pakistan cricket, it is not just sports, but becomes much bigger than that. It is not a simple decision, but a diplomatic and a political decision," Dhoni said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a match played at Kunzer cricket ground, 35km from Srinagar, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"If the government decides, we will go and play and if they decide against it, we will play some other series," he added.

Dhoni, who holds an honorary rank of Lt Colonel in the Indian army, was the chief guest at the finals of Chinar Cricket Premier League, organised by Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army.

India have not played any bilateral series with Pakistan since 2013. Both the teams played two Twenty20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals in 2013 in India. The Twenty20 series was drawn while Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1.

The last Test played between the two nations was way back in 2007-08.

Also, no top Test playing nation has visited Pakistan due to security concerns since the deadly attack on the Sri Lankan team in which at least six Pakistani policemen were killed.

Although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did manage to bring Zimbabwe to Lahore for a short limited over series in May 2015 but those matches were not approved by the International Cricket Council.

Pakistan also hosted World XI in a three-match T20I series earlier this year. They won the series 2-1. After the series against World XI, Pakistan played Sri Lanka in a T20I match in Lahore in October. The hosts won the match by 36 runs.

(With PTI inputs)