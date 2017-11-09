MS Dhoni Shows Off Dancing Skills, Wife Sakshi Can't Stop Laughing

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni comes across as a calm person both on and off the field. Whenever India wins a match, he remains composed and doesn't go over the top with his celebrations. But he has his funny side, which doesn't come out in the open too frequently. However, a video shared by Dhoni's hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani on her Instagram surfaced online, which shows his other side where he is grooving to a Bollywood number Jhak Maar Ke from the movie Desi Boyz.

Dhoni's hairstylist and good friend Sapna Bhavnani shared the video on her official Instagram account. "A long time ago at a shoot we found ourselves in @thejohnabraham 's van so @sakshisingh_r and I directed @mahi7781 to make a video for him. And he did! And how! I am blessed to have spent so many precious moments with this man since he was a boy and feel sometimes it's my responsibility to let ya'll glimpse into our simple mad world. Enjoy and laugh all day! Yes I know, I am the luckiest girl and director in the world!," she captioned.

In the video, Dhoni is seen dancing to the tune which has wife Sakshi laughing hysterically. The Dhoni family has become quite popular on social media, with daughter Ziva making waves on various occasions, with her singing and piano playing videos doing the rounds.

The Dhoni family has become quite popular on social media, with daughter Ziva making waves on various occasions, with her singing and piano playing videos doing the rounds. Ziva has also appeared in posts from India captain Virat Kohli, who seems to be quite taken up with the child.

Dhoni has guided India to the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup and then was at the helm of things when India won the 2011 ICC World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

He gave up boots in January this year but remained part of the Indian team as a wicketkeeper-batsman. He had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014 after a Test in Melbourne against Australia.

Dhoni has been in the headlines off late with some former cricketers asking him to make way for younger players in the T20 format, while he has been defended by Kohli and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, among others.