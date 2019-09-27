MS Dhoni's batting position was the most talked about topic during the World Cup where India lost in the semi-final to New Zealand. MS Dhoni came in at number seven while chasing a target of 240 in which India fell short by 18 runs. MS Dhoni was run out for 50 in the 49th over as Martin Guptill hit the stumps from the deep. Suresh Raina, the hard-hitting middle-order batsman reckons that had MS Dhoni came in earlier, he would've guided Rishabh Pant and helped India win the match.

"Had he (Dhoni) come earlier, he could have guided Pant and then we still had Pandya and Jadeja. Even then he kept India in the fight till the very end and we would have won but for the direct hit from Guptill," Suresh Raina told The Hindu.

MS Dhoni took a sabbatical from cricket after India's semi-final exit from World Cup 2019 to serve time with Indian Army. However, after the global tournament, speculations around MS Dhoni's retirement started to grow.

Suresh Raina feels that the decision to retire should be left with the former India captain.

"Only Dhoni will decide when he leaves the game," Raina added.

India have been searching for a permanent number four for a long time but they still have not been able to find the right fit for the job. The 32-year-old said that he could be India's number four, especially with the two Twenty20 World Cups coming up in 2020 and 2021.

"I can be the No. 4 for India. I have batted in that slot before and delivered. I am looking forward to an opportunity with two T20 World Cups coming up."

Suresh Raina has played 226 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and 78 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for India.