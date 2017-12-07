 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

MS Dhoni Set To Return To Chennai Super Kings Fold, Fans Are 'Delighted'

Updated: 07 December 2017 18:03 IST

The IPL governing body has allowed CSK to retain players from their 2015 list.

MS Dhoni Set To Return To Chennai Super Kings Fold, Fans Are 'Delighted'
MS Dhoni set to return to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 11 © AFP

MS Dhoni is all set to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 11 after the governing council on Wednesday allowed the franchises to retain five players each through Player Retention or through Right to Match. CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have the allowance to retain players from among those who played for them in the 2015 season and it is almost certain that Dhoni will be back in CSK colours in the next season. Fans are delighted as they look forward to seeing the 'Men in Yellow' back at their den, the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK, one of the most successful franchises in IPL, is expected to have Dhoni, who played for Rising Pune Supergiant for two years, back as captain.
 
Fans are hoping that the franchise would be able to retain Suresh Raina, another CSK marquee, and Ravindra Jadeja to start with.
 
Meanwhile, CSK's whole-time director K George John said it was wonderful news for the franchise and fans and hoped to have the core team back.
 
"We are very happy.. It has always been our wish to have the core team back and it will be wonderful for the fans, who have supported CSK all the while," he told PTI.
 
He said the franchise would decide on how to go about the retention after a meeting.
 
"We would love to have Dhoni back as he has been one of the pillars of CSK," John said about the ace 'keeper-batsmen, who has a huge fan following in the city.
 
H Saravanan, a CSK fan said he was overjoyed that the IPL GC had allowed five retentions adding it would allow the team's supporters here to see 'Thala' Dhoni back in action at the MAC.
 
"I am delighted.. We have been waiting to see the Super Kings back on the field at MAC. Nothing like watching 'Thala' (Dhoni) led the team," he said.
 
Saravanan, who is famous for his body painting and wig said, "World over, fans have been waiting for the return of CSK. We wish the team retains 'Chinna Thala' Raina, Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo apart from Dhoni.
 
"We will be back with a bang. I am looking forward to the auction to see what squad CSK gets," he said.
 
Another city resident A.R.R. Sriram, a die-hard fan of the franchise, said he was happy to see MSD back in the yellow jersey.
 
"With IPL GC allowing players to retain, I am excited to see MS in yellow jersey.. I am sure the management will retain Dhoni and Raina too.. It would be a double delight. Can't wait to cheer for our men in yellow at Chepauk in the opening match," he signed off.
 
(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni Suresh Kumar Raina Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni is all set to play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 11
  • IPL governing council allowed the franchises to retain 5 players
  • Fans are delighted as MSD set to return to CSK fold
Related Articles
Indian Premier League: Path Cleared For MS Dhoni's Return To Chennai Super Kings
Indian Premier League: Path Cleared For MS Dhoni's Return To Chennai Super Kings
India vs Sri Lanka: Deepak Hooda, Selected For Twenty20 Series, Wants To Learn From MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma
India vs Sri Lanka: Deepak Hooda, Selected For Twenty20 Series, Wants To Learn From MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni Are My Idols, Says Hardik Pandya
Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni Are My Idols, Says Hardik Pandya
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 07 December 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.