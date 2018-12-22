 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: "I Stay In Bus, Don't Have House," MS Dhoni Tells A Young Fan

Updated: 22 December 2018 20:24 IST

MS Dhoni has a huge fan following all around the world.

Watch: "I Stay In Bus, Don
MS Dhoni, former Indian captain, has interacted with fans of different age groups. © Instagram.

MS Dhoni, former Indian captain, has interacted with fans of different age groups whenever he gets an opportunity off the field. In a video which went viral on social media, the 37-year-old MS Dhoni was seen interacting with a young fan. The 2011 World Cup winning captain, who is not a part of the national team for the ongoing series against Australia, told the kid that he stays in the bus and doesn't have a house to live. However, the Ranchi-based Dhoni later went on to say that he stays very far in a playful manner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Main bus me hi rehta hoon #Msdhoni

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni FC (@_sakshisingh_r) on

Not only in India, Dhoni gathers huge fan following all over the world. In the previous editions of the IPL, one of the Dhoni fan had painted his body with yellow colour to pay tribute to the CSK skipper.

Recently in another surprising move, a fan in Los Angeles got a "MS Dhoni" number plate on his car.

Chennai Super Kings were left amazed with the fan's move and tweeted, "Aaah, so the legendary Soppanasundhari is now in LA!"

The 37-year-old Dhoni has helped Chennai Super Kings clinch the IPL title thrice. He also helped the outfit clinch two Champions League T20 titles -- 2010, 2014.

Dhoni will continue leading Chennai in the forthcoming edition of the lucrative T20 league.

Chennai had earlier roped in Mohit Sharma and RutuRaj Gaikwad from the IPL 2019 auctions.

Haryana-based medium-pacer Mohit was bought for Rs 5 crore while Gaikwad was was lapped up for Rs 20 lakh.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni has a huge fan following all around the world
  • Dhoni has interacted with fans of different age groups
  • Dhoni later went on to say that he stays very far in a playful manner
Related Articles
"MS Dhoni" Number Plate Found On Fan
"MS Dhoni" Number Plate Found On Fan's Car In Los Angeles, CSK Amazed
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Chennai Super Kings
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni Helps Wife Sakshi Tie Wristband And Shoes, WAGs Are Loving It
MS Dhoni Helps Wife Sakshi Tie Wristband And Shoes, WAGs Are Loving It
IPL 2019 Auction: Fans Want Yuvraj Singh To Join MS Dhoni In Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2019 Auction: Fans Want Yuvraj Singh To Join MS Dhoni In Chennai Super Kings
Gautam Gambhir Slammed On Twitter For Criticising MS Dhoni
Gautam Gambhir Slammed On Twitter For Criticising MS Dhoni's Selection Policy In 2012 CB Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.