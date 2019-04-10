MS Dhoni, Sakshi Napping On Airport Floor Are The Epitome Of Couple Goals

MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings skipper, was once again pictured napping on the airport floor, however, this time he was joined by his wife Sakshi. MS Dhoni took to Instagram to post the picture clicked at the Chennai airport while they were waiting for their flight. Both MS Dhoni and Sakshi can be seen using a backpack as a makeshift pillow. "After getting used to IPL timing this is what happens if u have a morning flight," MS Dhoni captioned the picture.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League match on Tuesday night to claim the top spot on the points table.

MS Dhoni and his CSK teammates then boarded an early morning flight to Jaipur on Wednesday, where they will take on Rajasthan Royals in their seventh IPL 2019 match on Thursday.

MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl as the hosts restricted KKR to 108/9 despite an unbeaten half-century by Andre Russell.

The under-rated Deepak Chahar, who returned with impressive figures of three for 20 from four overs, rattled the KKR top-order with early strikes, including that of the big-hitting Chris Lynn as the visitors struggled to 29 for four in the powerplay.

Harbhajan Singh (2/15), Imran Tahir (2/21) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/17) put the brakes on the KKR batting with a disciplined effort.

Needing 109 to win, Faf du Plessis top-scored for CSK with 43 runs while Kedar Jadhav stood unbeaten on eight as the home team chased down the target with 16 balls to spare.

KKR suffered their second loss in six matches and will be hoping that Tuesday's performance was just a blip in otherwise a promising campaign so far.