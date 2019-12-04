 
MS Dhoni, Sakshi Host An "Unforgettable Trip" For Singer Jassie Gill

Updated: 04 December 2019 09:47 IST
Singer Jassie Gill thanked MS Dhoni, Sakshi for hosting an unforgettable trip for him.

Jassie Gill and his friends with MS Dhoni, Sakshi. © Instagram

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi played host to an "unforgettable trip" for singer Jassie Gill. Jassie Gill, whose latest track 'Allah Ve' was released a few days back, took to Instagram to share some of the memorable pictures from the trip. Jassie Gill also thanked former India captain MS Dhoni for hosting him and said, he had a wonderful time. "Thanku @mahi7781 bai & @sakshisingh_r for having us there. We all had a wonderful time !!#unforgettabletrip," Jassie Gill captioned his pictures on Instagram.

Check out the pictures here:

Gill turned 31 last month. He also posted some Instagram stories, in which Sakshi Dhoni can be seen as a part of his birthday celebration. Gill and his friends can be seen in a joyous mood in all the pictures.

Dhoni, meanwhile, continues to stay out of cricketing action. During his time away from the field, he has been spotted enjoying some downtime with his family and friends.

Dhoni, 38, has been out of action from international cricket ever since India lost the World Cup 2019 semi-finals to New Zealand as he had taken a sabbatical.

The break saw him opt out of the West Indies tour. Following that, he was not included in India's squad for the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa and Bangladesh. He was also not included in the squads for the limited-overs series against the West Indies starting from December 6.

His impending retirement has been one of the most talked about topics in Indian cricket.

