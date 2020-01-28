 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

MS Dhoni Runs Away As Armaan Malik Calls Him On Stage, Sakshi Brings Him Back. Watch Video

Updated: 28 January 2020 19:34 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

MS Dhoni has been out of cricket action for a long time but is frequently seen on social media posts.

MS Dhoni Runs Away As Armaan Malik Calls Him On Stage, Sakshi Brings Him Back. Watch Video
MS Dhoni was persuaded to go on stage by his wife Sakshi. © Instagram

Singer Armaan Malik invited MS Dhoni on stage with him while singing at an event recently, but the former India captain hilariously ran back into the crowd. But his wife Sakshi had other ideas and after some convincing from her, Dhoni decided to join the singer on stage. In a video shared on Instagram, MS Dhoni is seen going up to Armaan Malik and shaking his hands. After Dhoni shakes his hand, Malik invites him on stage, but MS Dhoni quickly retreats into the crowd despite some insistence from Sakshi to oblige.

Malik then assures the gloveman that he won't have to sing and after some more convincing by Sakshi, Dhoni finally gets on stage. Sakshi also joins him on stage and Malik, in a sweet gesture, sings his song "Kaun Tujhe" that he originally performed for the wicketkeeper-batsman's biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story".

Watch the adorable video here:

The crowd breaks into applause after Malik sings a verse from the song.

MS Dhoni impressed social media with his singing skills when a video was shared of him singing an old Hindi song on karaoke at a party at his home in December last year.

The former India skipper has not played international cricket since India made a semi-final exit from the World Cup 2019 in July. However, he has kept social media abuzz with various appearances that are met with great enthusiasm from his huge fan base.

He has also been dropped from BCCI's centrally contracted players' list.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Singer Armaan Malik invited MS Dhoni on stage with him at an event
  • MS Dhoni initially ran back into the crowd
  • He then went on stage along with his wife Sakshi
Related Articles
"Are You Blushing?" Sakshi Teases "Cutie" MS Dhoni In Adorable Video. Watch
"Are You Blushing?" Sakshi Teases "Cutie" MS Dhoni In Adorable Video. Watch
"We Miss Him A Lot": Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Emotional, Reveals Seat On Bus Still Reserved For MS Dhoni
"We Miss Him A Lot": Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Emotional, Reveals Seat On Bus Still Reserved For MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni, Jharkhand Chief Minister Inaugurate New Facilities At JSCA
MS Dhoni, Jharkhand Chief Minister Inaugurate New Facilities At JSCA
India "Finally" Has MS Dhoni
India "Finally" Has MS Dhoni's Replacement, Says Shoaib Akhtar
Greater Clarity On Players
Greater Clarity On Players' Positions Under MS Dhoni's Captaincy: Virender Sehwag
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.