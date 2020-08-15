Former India captain MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni reacted to the wicketkeeper-batsman's announcement that he is retiring from international cricket. After Dhoni shared an Instagram post announcing his retirement, Sakshi Dhoni commented on the video with a heart emoji and the folded arms emoji. "Thanks," Dhoni wrote, starting his post. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," he wrote, along with a montage of pictures, capturing his career with the national team.

Sakshi Dhoni commented on MS Dhoni's Instagram post announcing his retirement.

Dhoni, who had announced his retirement from Tests in 2014, has played 350 ODIs and 98 T20 Internationals (T20Is).

In 350 ODIs, Dhoni has scored 10773 runs at an average of 50.57. He has scored 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries in the 50-over format.

In the shortest format of the game, Dhoni has amassed 1617 runs at an average of 37.60, including two fifties.

In January 2019, Dhoni became fifth Indian and 12th overall in ODI history to score 10,000 runs. The former India captain achieved the milestone during the first ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 12.

Dhoni joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara and Sanath Jayasuriya on the elite list.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the World Twenty20 in 2007. Dhoni also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy triumph in 2013 in England.