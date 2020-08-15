India captain Virat Kohli came up with an emotional post on social media after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. Kohli thanked Dhoni, who was the captain of the national team before handing the reins to him, and said that he felt more emotional as Dhoni is someone he knew closely. Sharing a series of photos of the two of them, Kohli wrote on Instagram. "Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more.

"What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart, but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine," Kohli continued.

"The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you," Kohli concluded.

Dhoni, on Saturday, shared a post on Instagram announcing his retirement.

"Thanks," Dhoni wrote, starting his post. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," he wrote, along with a montage of pictures, capturing his career with the national team.

Kohli and Dhoni are known to share a close bond, with Kohli taking over captaincy duties from Dhoni.

Kohli has often credited MS Dhoni for his ascension to captaincy of the national team.

Dhoni, who had announced his retirement from Tests in 2014, has played 350 ODIs and 98 T20 Internationals (T20Is).

In 350 ODIs, Dhoni has scored 10773 runs at an average of 50.57. He has scored 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries in the 50-over format.

In the shortest format of the game, Dhoni has amassed 1617 runs at an average of 37.60, including two fifties.