MS Dhoni took to social media to announce his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Soon after the former India captain announced his decision, cricketers and fans flooded social media with heartwarming messages for one of the most successful captains in world cricket. India head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to share a video of the famous six that MS Dhoni had hit to end India's 28-year wait for the ODI World Cup.

Shastri praised Dhoni's professionalism and said that it was a privilege and honour for him to share the dressing room with him.

Massive boots to fill. It's been a privilege and honour to be part of the dressing room and seeing you as a thoroughbred professional at work. Salute one of India's greatest cricketers. Second to none. Enjoy. God Bless MS DHONI pic.twitter.com/n6CfDTvE9q — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 15, 2020

"Massive boots to fill. It's been a privilege and honour to be part of the dressing room and seeing you as a thoroughbred professional at work. Salute one of India's greatest cricketers. Second to none. Enjoy. God Bless MS DHONI," Shastri tweeted.

Under Dhoni's captaincy India won every ICC tournament; 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

Team India also managed to reach the top of Test rankings under Dhoni's leadership.

Dhoni made his ODI debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and ended his career as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time.

Dhoni scored over 10,000 runs in the 50-over format with a best score of 183 not out against Sri Lanka.

MS Dhoni, who has not played any competitive cricket since India's World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand in July last year, is set to return to the field in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The IPL 2020 will kick off on 19 September in the UAE and the final of the tournament will be played on November 10.