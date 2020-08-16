India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma took to social media to pay tribute to MS Dhoni after the former India captain announced his retirement from international cricket. "One of the most influential men in the history of Indian cricket," Rohit wrote on Instagram on Sunday along with a photo of the two of them. "His impact in & around cricket was massive," he added. "He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team," he further added.

"Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow," Rohit wrote before signing off: "See you on 19th at the toss."

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma will lead Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively in the first match of this year's season of the Indian Premier League, which will get underway on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

MS Dhoni on Saturday shared a post on Instagram announcing his retirement from international cricket.

"Thanks," Dhoni wrote, starting his post. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," he wrote, along with a montage of pictures, capturing his career with the national team.

India's most decorated captain, Dhoni last played for the national team on July 10, 2019, in the World Cup semi-final that India lost to New Zealand in a rain-marred match in Manchester.

In 350 ODIs, Dhoni has scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He has scored 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries in the 50-over format.

In T20 Internationals, Dhoni has amassed 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60 from 98 matches, including two fifties.

Dhoni had retired from Tests in 2014. He had played 90 matches in the longest format of the game, scoring 4876 runs, including six centuries. He is also the only Indian wicketkeeper to have scored a Test double-century.