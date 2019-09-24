 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

MS Dhoni Retirement Speculations "Unfair", Says Yuvraj Singh

Updated: 24 September 2019 19:04 IST

MS Dhoni's retirement is one of the biggest topics of discussion in Indian cricket as everyone is wondering what the future holds for the former India captain

MS Dhoni Retirement Speculations "Unfair", Says Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh said that MS Dhoni's retirement was his call to make © AFP

Former India captain MS Dhoni's future has been the subject of speculation since the World Cup finished in July. He added to the chatter when he took a two-month break after the tournament in the UK, missing out on the West Indies series that followed and the ongoing series against South Africa. However, the decision to retire lies entirely with the World Cup winning skipper, said his former teammate Yuvraj Singh, adding that the speculation surrounding the wicketkeeper batsman is "unfair".

"I think it's unfair to him. The guy has done so much for Indian cricket. He has been the most successful Indian captain, so you got to give him time," Yuvraj Singh said.

"He needs to decide when he wants to go out. He needs to take that call. If he wants to still play, that's his call and we need to respect that," Yuvraj Singh said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of "The Sports Movement" summit in Delhi.

The talk around MS Dhoni's position has further intensified with the ICC T20 World Cup coming up in Australia next year. Rishabh Pant, currently filling in for Dhoni, has come under criticism for his below-par performances and careless strokeplay.

Speaking about Pant replacing the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, Yuvraj Singh said that it is "going to take a lot of time."

"MS Dhoni was not made in a day. It took a few years to become MS Dhoni. So it's going to take a few years to become Rishabh Pant or anybody else," Yuvraj told NDTV.

MS Dhoni has played 350 ODIs for India and appeared in 98 T20Is. Dhoni had last played for India on July 10 when the Men in Blue lost to New Zealand in the semifinal of the ODI World Cup in England.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Watch: MS Dhoni Shares Video Of Gully Cricket, Relives Memories Of School Days
Watch: MS Dhoni Shares Video Of Gully Cricket, Relives Memories Of School Days
"This Day In 2007": BCCI Recalls India
"This Day In 2007": BCCI Recalls India's Win Over Pakistan In T20 World Cup Final
Rohit Sharma Equals MS Dhoni
Rohit Sharma Equals MS Dhoni's Record Of Most T20I Appearances For India
MS Dhoni Extends His Break From Cricket, Unavailable For Selection Until November: Report
MS Dhoni Extends His Break From Cricket, Unavailable For Selection Until November: Report
MS Dhoni Spotted Driving His "Red Beast" For The First Time
MS Dhoni Spotted Driving His "Red Beast" For The First Time
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.