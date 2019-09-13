 
CSK Shut Down MS Dhoni Retirement Talk With Iconic Game Of Thrones Dialogue

Updated: 13 September 2019 15:18 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

The rumour mills about MS Dhoni's retirement were on overdrive on Thursday before responses from Sakshi Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings and others set them at rest.

CSK Shut Down MS Dhoni Retirement Talk With Iconic Game Of Thrones Dialogue
CSK took a leaf of out of Arya Stark's book to quash MS Dhoni retirement rumours. © AFP

Virat Kohli Twitter's post on Thursday, in which he recalled MS Dhoni's exploits in the T20 World Cup in 2016, led to an avalanche of rumours bearing down on users on various social media platforms. The rumour mills went into overdrive regarding the possibility of the former India captain calling a press conference on Thursday to announce his retirement. While chief selector MSK Prasad and Sakshi Dhoni made it abundantly clear that nothing of the sort was happening, Chennai Super Kings' official Twitter handle found a novel way to tackle the matter.

With MS Dhoni's retirement talk gaining momentum of Twitter, CSK took a leaf of out Game of Thrones character Arya Stark's book to quell the speculation. Despite not making a direct mention of Dhoni, CSK tweeted: "Not 7oday" -- the number seven denoting MS Dhoni's jersey number.

While some fans were left scratching their heads, others were quick to appreciate CSK's creative genius.

Sakshi Dhoni had posted three words on Twitter to put an end to all conjectures about Dhoni's retirement.

Earlier on Thursday, MSK Prasad also spoke about MS Dhoni's retirement.

"No update on MS Dhoni's retirement, the news is incorrect," MSK Prasad told media after announcing India's Test squad for the three-match series against South Africa.

Dhoni took a sabbatical from cricket after India's 50-over World Cup campaign ended in the semi-finals.

He missed the three-match T20I series against the West Indies and has not been included in the squad for the upcoming T20I series against a touring South Africa.

Dhoni last played a T20I for India in February 2019, against Australia in Bengaluru.

India are all set to host South Africa for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series starting on Sunday, followed by the Test series.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article
Highlights
  • CSK come up with a brilliant way to tackle Dhoni retirement talk
  • CSK used Arya Stark's iconic dialogue to shut down rumours
  • Rumours were doing the rounds on Thursday that Dhoni would retire
"It's Called Rumours": Sakshi Dhoni Dismisses Talk Of MS Dhoni Retiring
MS Dhoni's Retirement News Incorrect, Says Chief Selector MSK Prasad
MS Dhoni "Made Me Run Like In Fitness Test": Virat Kohli Recalls "Special Night"
MS Dhoni "Made Me Run Like In Fitness Test": Virat Kohli Recalls "Special Night"
"MS Dhoni Deserves A Proper Send-Off": Anil Kumble Tells Selectors
"MS Dhoni Deserves A Proper Send-Off": Anil Kumble Tells Selectors
Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni To Register Most Test Wins As India Captain
Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni To Register Most Test Wins As India Captain
