 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni Posts Throwback Video, Makes Fun Of Wife Sakshi's Dialogue Delivery

Updated: 16 December 2019 19:01 IST

MS Dhoni can be seen teasing wife Sakshi for failing to deliver the dialogue even after reading it from a piece of paper.

Watch: MS Dhoni Posts Throwback Video, Makes Fun Of Wife Sakshi
MS Dhoni posted a throwback video featuring wife Sakshi Dhoni. © Instagram

MS Dhoni on Monday shared a throwback video featuring wife Sakshi on his Instagram account. The video shows Sakshi rehearsing a dialogue for an advertisement. In the throwback video, MS Dhoni can  be seen teasing wife Sakshi for failing to deliver the dialogue while reading it from a piece of paper. Making fun of Sakshi's dialogue delivery, Dhoni asked, "Dekh ke padh nahi paa rahi ho, tum deliver kaise karogi (You can't read from a piece of paper, how will you deliver it)". Sharing more than a year-old video on Instagram, the former India skipper wrote, he turned the table and asked "director" Sakshi Dhoni to recite the lines after she described it as "such an easy dialogue".
 
"Blast from the past. When you turn the table and ask the director to deliver the dialogue specially when she keeps saying such an easy dialogue you should do it in one take. Time flies this was more than an year back," Dhoni's post read.

The former India skipper hasn't played a single match since the World Cup 2019 which has led to many speculations about his future with the Indian team. 

India head coach Ravi Shastri in one of his interviews said that Dhoni is not someone who will ever impose himself on the Indian team

Shastri also said that Dhoni will assess his future with Team India after playing next year's Indian Premier League and if he thinks he is good enough for the side no one should mess around with his plans.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni posted a throwback video featuring wife Sakshi
  • The video shows Sakshi rehearsing a dialogue for an advertisement
  • Dhoni can be seen teasing wife Sakshi for failing to deliver the dialogue
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant Speaks On MS Dhoni Chants In Stadiums
India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant Speaks On MS Dhoni Chants In Stadiums
Salman Khan Reveals Name Of His Favourite Cricketer
Salman Khan Reveals Name Of His Favourite Cricketer
Ravi Shastri Concerned About MS Dhoni
Ravi Shastri Concerned About MS Dhoni's Fitness Ahead Of T20 World Cup
MS Dhoni Taught Us To Never Panic And Trust Our Abilities, Says Dwayne Bravo
MS Dhoni Taught Us To Never Panic And Trust Our Abilities, Says Dwayne Bravo
MS Dhoni Casts His Vote In Ranchi. Fans Love It
MS Dhoni Casts His Vote In Ranchi. Fans Love It
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 112
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
4 EnglandEngland 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.