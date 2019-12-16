MS Dhoni on Monday shared a throwback video featuring wife Sakshi on his Instagram account. The video shows Sakshi rehearsing a dialogue for an advertisement. In the throwback video, MS Dhoni can be seen teasing wife Sakshi for failing to deliver the dialogue while reading it from a piece of paper. Making fun of Sakshi's dialogue delivery, Dhoni asked, "Dekh ke padh nahi paa rahi ho, tum deliver kaise karogi (You can't read from a piece of paper, how will you deliver it)". Sharing more than a year-old video on Instagram, the former India skipper wrote, he turned the table and asked "director" Sakshi Dhoni to recite the lines after she described it as "such an easy dialogue".



"Blast from the past. When you turn the table and ask the director to deliver the dialogue specially when she keeps saying such an easy dialogue you should do it in one take. Time flies this was more than an year back," Dhoni's post read.