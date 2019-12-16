MS Dhoni on Monday shared a throwback video featuring wife Sakshi on his Instagram account. The video shows Sakshi rehearsing a dialogue for an advertisement. In the throwback video, MS Dhoni can be seen teasing wife Sakshi for failing to deliver the dialogue while reading it from a piece of paper. Making fun of Sakshi's dialogue delivery, Dhoni asked, "Dekh ke padh nahi paa rahi ho, tum deliver kaise karogi (You can't read from a piece of paper, how will you deliver it)". Sharing more than a year-old video on Instagram, the former India skipper wrote, he turned the table and asked "director" Sakshi Dhoni to recite the lines after she described it as "such an easy dialogue".
"Blast from the past. When you turn the table and ask the director to deliver the dialogue specially when she keeps saying such an easy dialogue you should do it in one take. Time flies this was more than an year back," Dhoni's post read.
The former India skipper hasn't played a single match since the World Cup 2019 which has led to many speculations about his future with the Indian team.
India head coach Ravi Shastri in one of his interviews said that Dhoni is not someone who will ever impose himself on the Indian team.
Shastri also said that Dhoni will assess his future with Team India after playing next year's Indian Premier League and if he thinks he is good enough for the side no one should mess around with his plans.