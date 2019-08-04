 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch MS Dhoni Play Volleyball With His Army Battalion

Updated: 04 August 2019 23:52 IST

A video surfaced on social media in which the former India skipper can be seen playing volleyball with members of his Territorial Army battalion.

Watch MS Dhoni Play Volleyball With His Army Battalion
MS Dhoni is currently serving with his unit in Jammu and Kashmir. © Twitter

MS Dhoni, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, is currently serving with his unit in Jammu and Kashmir. A video surfaced on social media in which the former India skipper can be seen playing volleyball with members of his Territorial Army battalion. Earlier, a picture of MS Dhoni signing a cricket bat in army uniform had gone viral on social media. MS Dhoni will be with the unit in the Kashmir Valley as a part of Victor Force until August 15. It was also made clear that as requested by the officer and approved by Army Headquarters, MS Dhoni is taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty.

MS Dhoni has taken a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve his unit. 

In 2015, Dhoni became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircraft at the Agra training camp.

There were speculations over Dhoni's retirement after India were knocked out of the Cricket World Cup after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chairman of selectors MSK Prasad clarified that Dhoni isn't hanging up his boots just yet. However Rishabh Pant has been included as the first choice keeper for the squads named for the various series in the West Indies.

Sources have told NDTV that he is expected to turn up for India in the T20Is vs New Zealand and South Africa in February 2020 and even play the IPL next year.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni is taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty
  • Dhoni was seen playing volleyball with his Army Battalion
  • Dhoni will be with the unit in the Kashmir valley until August 15
Related Articles
West Indies Tour Great Opportunity For Rishabh Pant To "Unleash Potential": Virat Kohli
West Indies Tour Great Opportunity For Rishabh Pant To "Unleash Potential": Virat Kohli
Batting MS Dhoni At No. 7 Was Not My Decision Alone, Says Coach Sanjay Bangar
Batting MS Dhoni At No. 7 Was Not My Decision Alone, Says Coach Sanjay Bangar
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Picture Of Signing Bat On Army Duty In Kashmir Goes Viral
MS Dhoni Begins 2-Week Stint With Territorial Army In Kashmir
MS Dhoni Begins 2-Week Stint With Territorial Army In Kashmir
"Gives To His Country Beyond Duty": West Indies Star Shares Video Of MS Dhoni
"Gives To His Country Beyond Duty": West Indies Star Shares Video Of MS Dhoni
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.