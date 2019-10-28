 
Watch: MS Dhoni Plays Table Tennis With Dwayne Bravo In Chennai Super Kings' Throwback Video

Updated: 28 October 2019 17:20 IST
MS Dhoni, after playing a couple of shots, pulls off a backhanded smash, leaving Dwayne Bravo shell-shocked.

MS Dhoni Plays Table Tennis With Dwayne Bravo In Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni's smash left Dwayne Bravo shell-shocked. © YouTube

MS Dhoni is known for his powerful shots and quick reflexes on the cricket field. Dhoni's skills are quite evident whenever he plays a cricket match. Not just cricket, the former India skipper plays other sports with equal passion. Dhoni's this very passion became the centre of attraction when his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a throwback video. The throwback video from March 2019 shows Dhoni taking on his IPL teammate Dwayne Bravo in a table tennis match. In the video, Dhoni, after playing a couple of shots, pulls off a backhanded smash, leaving Dwayne Bravo shell-shocked. CSK posted the full clip on their YouTube channel.

"Back in March 2019, when #Thala, #Champion and #SirJaddu were all utterly dapperly attired for a Deepavali collection shoot, they decided to conquer other sports! (Full video link in bio and stories)  #WhistlePodu #HappyDeepavali," CSK wrote on Instagram.

Here is the full video:

Surprised by Dhoni's quick use of hands which earned him a point, Bravo said, "I'm going for rally, man".

To which the 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, replied: "I don't do rally".

After hearing this, Bravo cheekily inquired, "You go for the kill, huh?"

In the video, the two CSK players can also be seen playing a long rally. In the same video, another CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is seen trying his hands at billiards.

Dhoni was not picked in India's Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh.

Team India chief selector MSK Prasad, reacting to Dhoni's exclusion from India's T20I squad, said that they are "moving on" and are looking at "younger options after the World Cup".

He said the selection committee has been "very clear" about this, ever since the multi-nation tournament ended in July.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against Bangladesh, starting November 3."

Comments
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni is known for his powerful shots and quick reflexes
  • CSK posted a throwback video of Dhoni taking on Dwayne Bravo in TT match
  • Dhoni pulled off a backhanded smash, leaving Bravo shell-shocked
