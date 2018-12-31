 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Video Of MS Dhoni And Ziva Playing In The Sand Is Breaking The Internet. Watch

Updated: 31 December 2018 11:03 IST

MS Dhoni shared an adorable video featuring Ziva on the beach on Sunday on Instagram.

Video Of MS Dhoni And Ziva Playing In The Sand Is Breaking The Internet. Watch
MS Dhoni returns to the international cricket fold in January 2019. © Screengrab/Instagram

MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva probably form the best partnership on social media. They continued to win hearts as a video featuring the the father-daughter duo playing in the sand sent the Internet into a meltdown on Sunday. MS Dhoni uploaded the video clip on Instagram and wrote, "As a kid whenever v got sand this was one thing v would do for sure." The video was shot by MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi. Watch the video that left fans overwhelmed on the weekend.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As a kid whenever v got sand this was one thing v would do for sure

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

Before the video with Ziva went viral, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya entertained viewers online with a quirky video where Dhoni can be seen speaking in Bhojpuri.

Dhoni made his return to the Indian T20I and ODI squad when the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squads for the limited-overs series against Australia and New Zealand, starting January 2019.
Justifying the 37-year-old Dhoni's selection, a BCCI official, on conditions of anonymity, told PTI, "Since there are only eight ODIs (three against Australia and five against New Zealand), selectors want to give MS as much game time as possible (before the World Cup). Three T20Is means 11 international matches through the next one month."

India are currently engaged in a Test series against Australia and will play three ODIs against them starting January 12 in Sydney. This will be followed by a limited-overs engagement with New Zealand, starting with five ODIs from January 23. The three T20Is against Kiwis are lined up from February 6.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team MS Dhoni Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni shared the video on Instagram
  • The video was shot by MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi
  • MS Dhoni returns to international cricket in January 2019
Related Articles
Watch: MS Dhoni Becomes "Bittu Bhaiya," Speaks Bhojpuri With Hardik Pandya
Watch: MS Dhoni Becomes "Bittu Bhaiya," Speaks Bhojpuri With Hardik Pandya
"Don
"Don't Criticise Individual Preferences": MS Dhoni Defends Cricketers Opting For Specific Formats
"MS Dhoni Is Back In ODI Side, Want To Play For Hobart?" Tim Paine Trolls Rishabh Pant. Watch
"MS Dhoni Is Back In ODI Side, Want To Play For Hobart?" Tim Paine Trolls Rishabh Pant. Watch
MS Dhoni To Return To Action. Fans Delighted
MS Dhoni To Return To Action. Fans Delighted
MS Dhoni Returns To Action As BCCI Names Squad For Australia, NZ ODIs And New Zealand T20I Series
MS Dhoni Returns To Action As BCCI Names Squad For Australia, NZ ODIs And New Zealand T20I Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.