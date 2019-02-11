MS Dhoni has been one of the most popular cricketer in recent times and even International Cricket Council (ICC) paid homage to that fact in a very unique style. Recently, the cricket's global governing body had set up former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's picture as their cover image on Twitter. On Sunday, ICC took to Twitter to recreate legendary Beatles member John Lennon's blockbuster single 'Imagine'. They mentioned the former India captain's name in the song by saying, "Imagine there's no Dhoni, It's so very hard to do."
Apart from the veteran Indian cricketer, ICC also mentioned premier England seamer James Anderson in their version of the song.
Checkout the lyrics here:
"Imagine there's no umpire
It's easy if you try.
"No one to signal boundary,
Or raise both hands into the sky
"Imagine all the bowlers
Running in all dayyyyy...
"Imagine there's no Dhoni
It's so very hard to do.
"No one to catch or stump you
And no banter, too
"Imagine all the batsmen
Running twos and threeeeees.
"I hope someday you'll edge behind
And the cordon will appeal as one!
"Imagine there's no winter
I wonder if you can?
"No need for nets or covers
Just working on that tan
"Imagine all the matches
Played all year rounddddd...
Ooooohhhh
[everyone now]
"You may say I'm a seamer
But I'm not James Anderson.
I hope someday you'll edge behind
And the cordon will appeal as one!"
ICC had earlier got a big thumbs up from Dhoni fans after it used the former Indian skipper's picture as the cover image of the official Twitter handle.
They had took the step after Dhoni was adjudged the Man of the Series in the ODI series against Australia for notching up three consecutive half-centuries which included two successive match-winning knocks.
However, Dhoni had a below par outing during the recent ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. He struggled with the bat with his highest score being 48 runs during the second ODI.
A veteran of 338 ODIs, Dhoni averages over 50 with a high score of an unbeaten 183.
Dhoni has also been crucial behind the stumps, over the years, taking 311 catches and recording 119 stumpings in ODIs.