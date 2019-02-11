 
"Imagine There Is No MS Dhoni": ICC Recreates John Lennon's Classic

Updated: 11 February 2019 20:30 IST

Apart from MS Dhoni, ICC also mentioned about James Anderson in their version of John Lennon's song.

MS Dhoni has been one of the most popular cricketer in recent times. © AFP

MS Dhoni has been one of the most popular cricketer in recent times and even International Cricket Council (ICC) paid homage to that fact in a very unique style. Recently, the cricket's global governing body had set up former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's picture as their cover image on Twitter. On Sunday, ICC took to Twitter to recreate legendary Beatles member John Lennon's blockbuster single 'Imagine'. They mentioned the former India captain's name in the song by saying, "Imagine there's no Dhoni, It's so very hard to do."

Apart from the veteran Indian cricketer, ICC also mentioned premier England seamer James Anderson in their version of the song.

Checkout the lyrics here:

ICC had earlier got a big thumbs up from Dhoni fans after it used the former Indian skipper's picture as the cover image of the official Twitter handle.

They had took the step after Dhoni was adjudged the Man of the Series in the ODI series against Australia for notching up three consecutive half-centuries which included two successive match-winning knocks.

However, Dhoni had a below par outing during the recent ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. He struggled with the bat with his highest score being 48 runs during the second ODI.

A veteran of 338 ODIs, Dhoni averages over 50 with a high score of an unbeaten 183.

Dhoni has also been crucial behind the stumps, over the years, taking 311 catches and recording 119 stumpings in ODIs.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team MS Dhoni James Anderson Cricket
Highlights
  • ICC also mentioned about James Anderson in their version
  • Dhoni has been one of the most popular cricketer
  • ICC had earlier got a big thumbs up from Dhoni fans
