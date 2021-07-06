MS Dhoni is expected to return to the cricket field when the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes in the United Arab Emirates in September-October. With the mega auction likely to be held later this year, fans have started to speculate the future of former India captain in the IPL. A fan took to Twitter to ask former Australia spinner Brad Hogg that if Chennai Super Kings (CSK) doesn't retain Dhoni, which IPL franchise should vouch for his experience? In reply Brad Hogg called MS Dhoni the "Maharaja of the franchise" and said that CSK skipper is not leaving the team.

Hogg also added that even if CSK decide against retaining him, Dhoni will be involved with the team in a coaching role.

MS Dhoni is not leaving @ChennaiIPL He is the Maharaja of the franchise. He will transition into a coaching role. #IPL https://t.co/DtCmjtEk6c — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) July 5, 2021

"MS Dhoni is not leaving @ChennaiIPL He is the Maharaja of the franchise. He will transition into a coaching role. #IPL," Hogg answered a fan's question on Twitter.

The 14th edition of the cash-rich league was postponed midway after several players and support staff tested positive for the coronavirus inside the bio-secure bubble.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 29, announced the remaining matches of this year's IPL will be played in the UAE in the months of September-October this year.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK were second on the points table with five wins from seven matches before Covid cases forced the organisers to halt the T20 tournament.

Away from the cricket field, Dhoni recently went on a vacation with his family to the mountains. Dhoni's wife Sakshi shared pictures on social media from their trip in which the CSK skipper was seen playing with their daughter Ziva.