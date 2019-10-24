 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

MS Dhoni Might Start Playing Competitive Cricket From January, Says Report

Updated: 24 October 2019 13:12 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें বাংলায় পড়ুন

A report suggests that MS Dhoni could begin playing competitive cricket from January.

MS Dhoni Might Start Playing Competitive Cricket From January, Says Report
MS Dhoni last featured for India during the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. © AFP

MS Dhoni, who made a surprise visit to India's dressing room in Ranchi on Tuesday, might train with Jharkhand's U-23 team ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a report published in The New Indian Express said. According to the report, Dhoni might start playing competitive cricket from January which rules out his availability for the domestic Twenty20 tournament. "He has started working on his fitness by training at the gym. He also plays badminton, tennis and billiards at the venue. They all are part of his preparations. He might start playing competitive cricket from January which means he will not be a part of the Jharkhand team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy," a source told The New Indian Express.

The report also mentions that Dhoni is likely to train with Jharkhand's Under-23 side as the senior team will travel to Surat to prepare for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which starts on November 8.

"He spoke to a support staff of the senior Jharkhand team but as they would be leaving for Surat to participate in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20s starting on November 8, he is likely to practice with under-23 boys at the stadium," the source added.

MS Dhoni, who hails from Ranchi, was spotted in India's dressing room after the hosts completed a 3-0 clean sweep against South Africa in the recently-concluded Test series.

Ravi Shastri, India's head coach, took to Twitter to post a picture with the former India captain after India's emphatic win over South Africa.

"Great to see a true Indian legend in his den after a fantastic series win," Shastri captioned the image on Twitter.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Ravi Shastri Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni is likely to play competitive cricket from January
  • MS Dhoni might train with Jharkhand's U-23 side
  • MS Dhoni last featured for India during the WC semi-final vs New Zealand
Related Articles
"Champions Don
"Champions Don't Finish Very Quickly": Sourav Ganguly On MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni Chants Break Out As Former India Captain Leaves Stadium In Ranchi. Watch
MS Dhoni Chants Break Out As Former India Captain Leaves Stadium In Ranchi. Watch
MS Dhoni Most Dangerous Of "Search For Online" Celebrities: Antivirus Report
MS Dhoni Most Dangerous Of "Search For Online" Celebrities: Antivirus Report
Why Virat Kohli Laughed When Asked About Sourav Ganguly Seeking Clarity On MS Dhoni
Why Virat Kohli Laughed When Asked About Sourav Ganguly Seeking Clarity On MS Dhoni's Future
India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri Shares Picture With "True Indian Legend In His Den"
India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri Shares Picture With "True Indian Legend In His Den"
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.