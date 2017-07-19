 
MS Dhoni May Have To Change His Bat Due To Revised Rules

Updated: 19 July 2017 21:02 IST

Not only Dhoni, big hitters like David Warner, Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard too will have to forego their current bats as they exceed the dimension limits.

MS Dhoni currently uses the bat with 45mm width. © AFP

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni may have to change his bat size from October 1, according to the new guidelines set by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). The new maximum permitted dimensions of a cricket bat will be 108mm in width, 67mm in depth with 40mm edges. According to reports, Dhoni carries the bat with an edge of 45mm and will have to decrease the thickness to adhere to the MCC guidelines. Reports also say that a bat gauge will be used to ensure the new limits are enforced in international matches.

India play Sri Lanka next for 3 Tests, 5 One Day Internationals and one-off Twenty20 match but the new rules will be implemented from October 1, which means that Dhoni can only use his current bat till the end of this series.

Not only Dhoni, big hitters like David Warner, Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard too will have to forego their current bats as they exceed the dimension limits. The Australian newspaper reported last December that Warner's Twenty20 bat has a maximum depth of 85mm, 18mm more than the proposed new rule would allow.

India captain Virat Kohli, South Africa ODI skipper AB De Villiers, Australia's leader Steve Smith and England's Joe Root's can continue with the same bats and adhere to the new specifications.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in their meeting last month headed by David Richardson approved a few changes in the rule to the sport of cricket recommended by Cricket Committee, led by former India coach Anil Kumble. The recommendations were reviewed, discussed during the meeting in London after the end of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The changes also state that the team will not lose a Decision Review System (DRS) if the leg before wicket (LBW) decision returns as 'umpires call.' The decision also includes the usage of DRS in all T20 Internationals.

India Mahendra Singh Dhoni Christopher Henry Gayle Kieron Adrian Pollard David Andrew Warner Cricket
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni currently uses the bat with 45mm width
  • Warner, Pollard too will have to change their bats
  • The new rules will be applicable from October 1
