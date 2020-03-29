Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels MS Dhoni has "one more burst" left in him in international cricket. Responding to a Twitter user who asked him if he feels the former India captain should retire if this year's season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is cancelled, Hogg said that he thinks Dhoni won't announce his retirement. He said that the wicketkeeper-batsman seems calm about things and complimented him on an "entertaining career".

"What u think, If IPL 2020 cancelled, Dhoni should retire from International cricket," the user asked the 49-year-old.

"Speculation, I don't think he will announce it, he seems pretty calm about things & moves onto the next thing he needs to accomplish," Hogg tweeted in response to the query.

"It's been an entertaining career, let's enjoy what he has done!" he added.

"I feel he may have one more burst in the next 2 years for India," Hogg signed off.

MS Dhoni, 38, made his last competitive appearance in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, where India lost to New Zealand.

He had taken a sabbatical after the tournament and has not been called back into the side since then, with Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul given chances to make the wicketkeeper's spot their own.

India's head coach Ravi Shastri had said that MS Dhoni could make an international comeback if he impressed in the IPL, but with the tournament currently put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, chances look bleak for Dhoni to get back into Virat Kohli's side before the T20 World Cup in October.