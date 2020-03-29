Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

MS Dhoni May Have "One More Burst" In Next Two Years For India: Brad Hogg

Updated: 29 March 2020 15:01 IST

Brad Hogg complimented MS Dhoni on an "entertaining career" and said people should enjoy what he has accomplished.

MS Dhoni May Have "One More Burst" In Next Two Years For India: Brad Hogg
MS Dhoni has not played for India since the World Cup semi-final exit against New Zealand. © AFP

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels MS Dhoni has "one more burst" left in him in international cricket. Responding to a Twitter user who asked him if he feels the former India captain should retire if this year's season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is cancelled, Hogg said that he thinks Dhoni won't announce his retirement. He said that the wicketkeeper-batsman seems calm about things and complimented him on an "entertaining career".

"What u think, If IPL 2020 cancelled, Dhoni should retire from International cricket," the user asked the 49-year-old.

"Speculation, I don't think he will announce it, he seems pretty calm about things & moves onto the next thing he needs to accomplish," Hogg tweeted in response to the query.

"It's been an entertaining career, let's enjoy what he has done!" he added.

"I feel he may have one more burst in the next 2 years for India," Hogg signed off.

MS Dhoni, 38, made his last competitive appearance in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, where India lost to New Zealand.

He had taken a sabbatical after the tournament and has not been called back into the side since then, with Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul given chances to make the wicketkeeper's spot their own.

India's head coach Ravi Shastri had said that MS Dhoni could make an international comeback if he impressed in the IPL, but with the tournament currently put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, chances look bleak for Dhoni to get back into Virat Kohli's side before the T20 World Cup in October.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Brad Hogg Brad Hogg Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • A Twitter user asked Brad Hogg about MS Dhoni's retirement
  • Hogg said that he think Dhoni won't announce retirement yet
  • He said that he feels Dhoni has "another burst" left in him
Related Articles
MS Dhoni "Will Get A Chance In T20 World Cup" Even If IPL Is Cancelled, Says Childhood Coach
MS Dhoni "Will Get A Chance In T20 World Cup" Even If IPL Is Cancelled, Says Childhood Coach
Shahid Kapoor Charms Cricket Fans With Reply On Choice Between MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli
Shahid Kapoor Charms Cricket Fans With Reply On Choice Between MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli
Albie Morkel Names Two Reasons Behind Chennai Super Kings IPL Success
Albie Morkel Names Two Reasons Behind Chennai Super Kings' IPL Success
MS Dhoni Shattered Bangladeshs Hopes In T20 World Cup On This Day In 2016. Watch
MS Dhoni Shattered Bangladesh's Hopes In T20 World Cup On This Day In 2016. Watch
MS Dhoni Will Silently Retire From The Game, Says Sunil Gavaskar
MS Dhoni Will Silently Retire From The Game, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.