MS Dhoni has dealt with plenty of fans over the years, including those who have invaded the pitch to share a moment with their favourite cricketer. In another such incident, the veteran MS Dhoni was accosted by a fan soon after India took the field before Australia began their chase in second One-day International (ODI). However, Dhoni had a different idea to deal with his fan this time. The former Indian skipper made the pitch invader chase him until he stopped behind the stumps to give him a hug.
The video soon surfaced on Twitter as fans began to applaud Dhoni's reaction to his fan.
Watch the entire incident here:
That's how he reacts with his fan, Craziness overloaded. Captain Cool for a reason. No Attitude, No show off, No Head weight That's Thala for you... #Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/yKGmEnDSUJ— Muthu Balaji (@imMB23) March 5, 2019
Incredible scenes to start the second innings as MS Dhoni is chased around the ground by a pitch invader. All looked in good fun until the trespasser went up to Virat Kohli, who was not amused. Old mate has been escorted off the field #INDvAUS— Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) March 5, 2019
Fan came inside the ground to meet Dhoni and Dhoni started running— Aparna (@imAPramanik) March 5, 2019
Lucky Fan #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/0BEyuoCywq
"Fan came inside the ground to meet Dhoni and Dhoni started running. Lucky Fan," one of the fans tweeted.
"Incredible scenes to start the second innings as MS Dhoni is chased around the ground by a pitch invader. All looked in good fun until the trespasser went up to Virat Kohli, who was not amused. Old mate has been escorted off the field," another tweeted.
"In a world full of Virender sehwag be like MS Dhoni. #INDvAUS," one more fan tweeted.
Asked to bat by Australia, India, thanks to skipper Virat Kohli's resolute 40th hundred under pressure steered his side to a competitive 250 despite a middle-order collapse in the match.
Australia's spin troika of Adam Zampa (2/62 in 10 overs), Glenn Maxwell (1/45 in 10 overs) and Nathan Lyon (1/42 in 10 overs) bowled well in the middle overs although it was Pat Cummins who had the best figures of 4 for 29.