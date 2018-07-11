 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

When MS Dhoni Lost His Cool With Kuldeep Yadav

Updated: 11 July 2018 14:51 IST

Kuldeep Yadav had to face MS Dhoni's wrath for not listening to former India captain's instructions.

When MS Dhoni Lost His Cool With Kuldeep Yadav
© BCCI

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his calm and composed demeanour on the field. Be it big run chases or any crunch situation, MS Dhoni has an 'ice-cool' attitude which has turned the tables in India's favour on many occasions. That's why Dhoni earned the tag of 'Captain Cool' from his team-mates and others. But Dhoni has an angry side too. One such incident was narrated by India spinner and chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. The incident took place during the second T20 International (T20I) between India and Sri Lanka in Indore last year. Rohit Sharma was captaining the side in the absence of Virat Kohli.

During Yadav's over, Dhoni had asked the wrist spinner to make specific changes in the field. In reply, Yadav said he was fine with the current setup. His reply triggered Dhoni and the former India captain yelled at the youngster.

Yadav revealed the entire conversation during the show 'What the Duck'.

"Wherever I pitched the ball, it went for six. The ground was so small. After every six, I would look at Mahi (Dhoni). He would say, 'it wasn't that far, you should keep it further'," Yadav said.

"And when I was bowling my fourth over; the batsman reverse swept me for four. Mahi bhai came to me and said, 'remove cover, move him deep and bring point up'," Yadav recalled.

"And I said, 'No Mahi bhai, that's okay'," the bowler said.

"After hearing this, Mahi bhai got angry and said, "Kya main pagal hoon yaha pe, mai 300 ODI khela hoon (Do you think I'm mad? I've played 300 ODIs)'," Yadav said.

After the field adjustment, Yadav managed to get a wicket.

He claimed three wickets in the match, conceding 52 runs in his allotted 4 overs.

Apart from Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 4 wickets in the match.

Rohit Sharma blasted a 35-ball century to help India crush Sri Lanka by 88 runs.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Kuldeep Yadav MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni earned the tag of 'Captain Cool' from his team-mates
  • Dhoni had asked Kuldeep Yadav to make specific changes in the field
  • His reply triggered Dhoni and the former India captain yelled at him
Related Articles
When MS Dhoni Lost His Cool With Kuldeep Yadav
When MS Dhoni Lost His Cool With Kuldeep Yadav
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar's Prediction Comes True In India's Series-Clinching Win Against England
India vs England, 3rd T20I: MS Dhoni Becomes First Wicketkeeper To Achieve These Unique T20I Records
India vs England, 3rd T20I: MS Dhoni Becomes First Wicketkeeper To Achieve These Unique T20I Records
How Sourav Ganguly
How Sourav Ganguly's Gamble On Youngsters Helped India Retain MS Dhoni: Book
India vs England, Highlights 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma Ton Powers India To Series Win Over England
India vs England, Highlights 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma Ton Powers India To Series Win Over England
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 09 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.