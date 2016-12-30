 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

MS Dhoni Likely to be Present For Jharkhand's Maiden Ranji Trophy Semi-Final

Updated: 30 December 2016 19:21 IST

MS Dhoni is the unofficial mentor of the Jharkhand team and often practices with its players during the domestic first-class season.

MS Dhoni Likely to be Present For Jharkhand's Maiden Ranji Trophy Semi-Final
MS Dhoni has often practiced with the Jharkhand Ranji Trophy team © AFP

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jharkhand's most popular cricketer, may be present for the state's maiden Ranji Trophy semi-final against Gujarat, starting on Sunday.

Dhoni is the unofficial mentor of the Jharkhand team and often practices with its players during the domestic first-class season.

"He should be there in Nagpur in all probability. He wants to be there. Interactions with him has always been helpful for the boys," a source close to the team management told PTI.

But with the Indian team for the home ODI and T20 series against England expected to be picked in the first week of January, Dhoni might not be in Nagpur for the entire duration of the game.

The India limited-overs captain has taken out time for his state team when he is not on national duty. It is rare for the national team captain to train with his domestic team but Dhoni has done so frequently.

He dropped in at the nets ahead of Jharkhand's Ranji Trophy opener against Maharashtra at the Karnail Singh Stadium here in October.

The 35-year-old Dhoni was also part of the pre-season camp held at the international cricket stadium in Ranchi. He spent time with the team in Chennai too in August on the sidelines of Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament.

Besides providing a morale boost to the players, Dhoni will get crucial net sessions under his belt ahead of international assignments. It has been all the more helpful this season with India having a Test-heavy season at home.

With the Vijay Hazare Trophy only starting on February 25, Dhoni won't get a competitive game before the England series starting on January 15.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jharkhand has entred its maiden Ranji Trophy semis
  • It will play against Gujarat in the last four clash
  • Dhoni may be present for the tie
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.