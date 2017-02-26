 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

MS Dhoni Lights Up Vijay Hazare Trophy With Blistering Century

Updated: 26 February 2017 15:00 IST

MS Dhoni cracked a ton in just 94 balls with the help of 10 fours and 6 sixes against Chattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

MS Dhoni Lights Up Vijay Hazare Trophy With Blistering Century
MS Dhoni cracked a ton against Chattisgarh in Vijay Hazare Trophy © AFP

Putting behind the talks of him being removed as captain of IPL franchise- the Rising Pune Supergiants(RPS), MS Dhoni on Sunday cracked a scintillating century against Chattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The former India captain was at his best as he completed his ton with a maximum and went on to score 129 in 107 balls which included 10 fours and 6 huge sixes. The run-a-ball ton helped his team Jharkhand score 243 in 50 overs.

The century becomes even more valuable considering that Jharkhand were in turbulent waters at 57/6 in the 20th over of the match. Dhoni stitched a partnership of 151 runs for the seventh wicket with Shahbaz Nadem, who scored 53 runs in 90 balls to support his skipper.

After crossing the milestone, Dhoni upped the tempo and added two fours and two sixes in the death overs to ensure Jharkhand had a competitive total. Dhoni was dismissed on the final ball of the 50th over.

Earlier, in their first game of the tournament on Saturday, Jharkhand fell short of their target by five runs and lost their first match against Karnataka. The skipper had scored 43 runs from 50 balls.

Dhoni had surprised everyone when he decided to travel with the rest of the team by train to take part in the tournament in Kolkata.

He had even posted a picture with his Jharkhand teammates on Instagram.

 

A post shared by @mahi7781 on

Jharkhand will play their next game on February 28 against Services at Bengal Cricket Academy ground in Kalyani.

Topics : India Mahendra Singh Dhoni Shahbaz Nadeem Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni scored 129 runs in 107 balls
  • He smashed 10 fours and 6 sixes in his innings
  • Jharkhand will play against Services in the next game on February 28
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Takes Fresh Guard For Jharkhand For Vijay Hazare Trophy
MS Dhoni Takes Fresh Guard For Jharkhand For Vijay Hazare Trophy
Why Sachin Tendulkar Couldn't Sleep After Scoring 1st ODI 200
Why Sachin Tendulkar Couldn't Sleep After Scoring 1st ODI 200
MS Dhoni Trains With Jharkhand Teammates Ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy
MS Dhoni Trains With Jharkhand Teammates Ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 26 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.